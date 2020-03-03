China seeks to recover to develop effective treatments with COVID-19 | Coronavirus outbreak news

Chengdu, China – As the deadly coronavirus spreads to all continents, except Antarctica, and the death toll exceeds 3,000, scientists and doctors around the world rush to find a way to cure the disease, COVID- 19, before it infects more people and represents an even higher figure. global health challenge.

The progress made by Chinese health workers in the treatment of the disease offers hope: more than half of the patients in China, where the outbreak originated at the end of last year, have been discharged, reducing the number remaining cases confirmed to less than 35,000.

China has been promoting the recovery rate and offering to provide medical assistance to other countries that need it. Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his counterparts in the most affected countries of Italy and Iran over the weekend to offer assistance.

Most of those who recovered only suffered mild symptoms of the disease, but the mortality rate among the elderly and those whose infection progresses to the critical stage remains high.

That remains a major challenge for medical workers who treat patients with COVID-19, according to a doctor who works in one of Wuhan's main hospitals who requested anonymity because the hospital administration had banned his doctors from talking to the media. .

The overall mortality rate among those infected is approximately 2.3 percent in China. However, according to a study on the first samples published in The Lancet, a medical journal based in the United Kingdom last week, the disease killed 61.5 percent of critically ill patients.

"The normal procedure to treat pneumonia, such as the use of ventilators, putting patients on antiviral and antibacterial treatment and using steroids, has proven to be relatively ineffective in the treatment of patients who reach the last stage of the disease," he said. Al Jazeera doctor.

An image made available by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows a transmission electron microscope image of the SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the USA UU. Doctors in China say the virus does not respond to traditional pneumonia treatments (NIAID-RML / National Institutes of Health via EPA)

"The unsatisfactory supply of ECMO machines and effective medications contributed to the high mortality rate," the doctor continued, referring to the machine that provides cardiac and respiratory support to patients whose heart and lungs are failing.

Stop the progression of the disease.

These concerns have been echoed by the National Health Commission of China.

Officials have emphasized the importance of reducing the death rate among those who are most severely affected, usually older people or who have existing health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

"One of the main things we are trying to do at this time is to reduce the number of patients whose conditions progress to the critical stage and improve the survival rate of those who have already reached that stage," said the doctor. "To do this, we need to understand what medications would be useful."

So far, there are 293 clinical trials on the ability of several existing medications to fight the new coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Chinese Clinical Trials Registry. Despite the usual logic of "more trials, better chances of success," some experts have expressed concern about the large number of trials and how that could hamper the research process.

"Frankly, it is a bit ridiculous that so many clinical trials continue, especially given the fact that the medications used in some trials have virtually no chance of being effective in treating this disease," said a doctor from a major research institute in Beijing who requested anonymity told Al Jazeera.

"Consequently, it leaves less room for trials that really have an opportunity to effectively treat patients and indirectly slows the process of finding a real cure."

Although there are currently no medications that have allowed scientists to conclusively determine its efficacy against the disease, among the 293 medications or the combination of medications being tested, one has stood out: Remdesivir, an antiviral medication produced by the pharmaceutical company American Gilead. Science and aimed at fighting the Ebola virus.

"At this time, there is only one drug that we believe can be real effective and that is Remdesivir," said World Health Organization or WHO Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward at a press conference in Beijing after visiting the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan.

The drug made its debut in the fight against COVID-19 earlier last month when an article was published in The New England Journal of Medicine that reported that Remdesivir was used in the treatment of the first case discharged in the US. UU.

Two days later, the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Wuhan also began its clinical trial and the result is expected in April, which could offer doctors a more definitive answer to the medication's effectiveness.

Plasma donations

Gilead also announced on February 26 the start of two Phase 3 clinical studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drug, which would include 1,000 infected adults.

Researchers around the world are working to find effective treatments and vaccines as the coronavirus spreads to almost every continent in the world (Matteo Corner / EPA)

In addition to Remdesivir, doctors in China are also putting other contestants in clinical trials, including chloroquine phosphate, a drug against malaria, after finding an "apparent efficacy,quot; in the treatment of COVID-19. Previously, HIV medications, such as Lopinavir or Arbidor, were also included in China's diagnosis and treatment plan, which has been updated six times since the outbreak began.

None of these medications have proven universally applicable to all patients fighting the new coronavirus.

This problem also extends to plasma extracted from donated blood from those who have recovered. Earlier this month, doctors confirmed that the use of plasma had had some use in the fight against the disease, but experts remain cautious.

"Any medication or supplement option is only part of the complete treatment plan, so the idea of ​​injecting patients plasma for immediate results can only be seen in the movies," said Dr. Zhang Wenhong, leader of A medical team sent from Shanghai. to Wuhan to help face the outbreak. "The result is limited, and the use of plasma will probably reduce the time needed to treat the disease from five to 10 days to three to five days."

Others are also cautious with treatments and prefer to wait until the results of the trials are known.

"It is not clear how effective these medications will be and if we need some new medications to effectively curb the progression of the disease, so only clinical trials can determine it," said Dr. David Ho, a leading professor at the Columbia University that made significant contributions to the development of HIV / AIDS medications.

In addition to making use of existing medications, the development of a vaccine has also been targeted since a group of scientists in Shanghai first launched the viral genome of the virus in early January.

Find a vaccine

Despite a concerted effort from around the world, experts believe it will take at least a year for any vaccine to be available to the general public.

Moderna, a biotechnology company based in the USA. In the US, he leads the world race and launched the first batch of a vaccine against the new coronavirus for human use on February 24. In a statement, the company said the vials of mRNA-1273, the official The name of the vaccine had been sent to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to be used in the Phase 1 study in the United States.

Clinical trials will first be conducted at a research center in Seattle among 45 volunteers and is expected to last 13 months with the main objective of detecting whether the vaccine will activate an immune system response and whether it is safe.

After Phase 1, clinical trials will be conducted to really assess the ability of the vaccine to resist the new coronavirus.

"The first efficacy trial will take an additional six to eight months, so, although it is the fastest we have gone from taking the virus sequence to a trial, it would not yet be applicable to the current epidemic unless this continues for another year or year and a half, "said Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, at a press conference held by US President Donald Trump last week.

In addition to the long process of developing a vaccine from scratch, researchers also expressed concern about its fate: many suspect that its development could stop if the outbreak begins to decline, as happened with SARS, the last major outbreak that originated in China .

"We never had the opportunity to test SARS vaccines because there was no need to continue development at that time," said Dr. Zhong Nanshan, a leading expert in lung diseases in China. "However, I think it is important to continue the effort in this case due to the nature of rapid spread of the virus and subsequent unpredictability over how long this epidemic will last."