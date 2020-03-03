Championship team of the month of February | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML62b035b5925c1d5b2fc2f329b5861abb11% %MINIFYHTML62b035b5925c1d5b2fc2f329b5861abb12%

We took a look at the best players in the Championship in February, with eight clubs represented on the WhoScored.com Team of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Christian Walton (Blackburn) – 7.16

Walton achieved the fourth highest number of saves (25) in the league in February and became a supplier with his first assist of the season in his 2-2 draw with Brentford. Only two goalkeepers kept more clean sheets than the 24-year-old (three) player.

Right back: Luke Ayling (Leeds) – 7.56

Ayling made more accurate passes (364) than any other player in the Championship last month. Leeds may have started badly in February, but they recovered well and have not yielded in each of their last four league games.

Central Defense: Liam Cooper (Leeds) – 7.41

The second Leeds player to appear, Cooper's 359 precise passes were surpassed only by Ayling in the Championship last month. His first league goal of the campaign came in a 1-1 draw with Brentford last month.

Center Behind: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) – 7.23

Hutchinson got his fifth goal of the season in the Lions 1-0 victory at Preston, that victory marking the best performance of the Hutchinson's league of the month. 17 clearances, 20 interceptions and 18 tackles helped the center win its place in this XI.

Left back: Conor Townsend (West Brom) – 7.38

West Brom may have ended February on a bitter note, falling in a surprise 1-0 home loss to Wigan, but the month was solid for Townsend, whose first WhoScored.com Man of the Match award of the season was won in the 2-0 victory over Luton to start February.

Right field center: Matheus Pereira (West Brom) – 7.41

Pereira had a direct hand on three league goals in February, as he scored one and helped two, with his only goal enough to contribute to the gong of the WhoScored.com Man of the Match in the 2-1 victory of the Baggies in Reading. Only two players made more key passes than Pereira (19) in February.

Central Midfield: Nick Powell (Stoke) – 7.64

Powell had a direct hand on four goals last month, scoring one and helping three help Stoke get away from the relegation zone. The 25-year-old also won more WhoScored.com Man of the Match (three) awards than any other player.

Central midfielder: Filip Krovinovic (West Brom) – 7.41

Ending the West Brom contingent, Krovinovic doubled his goal and attended the return for the season in February, having scored the 2-0 victory at Millwall and recorded a decisive assist in the 2-1 victory at Reading. His only assistance came from 16 key passes during the month.

Left midfielder: Benrahma said (Brentford) – 7.60

Benrahma, who also joined the team in January, scored five times for chasing Brentford last month, which was the second best joint result in the division. The 20 successful Algerian boats were the third highest in the second level of England.

Forward: Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) – 7.53

Of the three league goals Diedhiou scored last month, two were decisive in wins over QPR and Derby, both games that saw him win the WhoScored.com Man of the Match award. The 27-year-old also won a commendable 45-head battle.

Forward: Kieffer Moore (Wigan) – 7.68

Moore is the player of the month of the WhoScored.com Championship. The Wigan striker had a direct hand on five goals, scoring three, including an orthopedic device in Cardiff. The Latics star also won the second biggest aerial duel (57) in the Championship.