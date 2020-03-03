Cassie Ventura, Alex Fine and her baby, Frankie, are the epitome of family goals in new photos

In December, Cassie Ventura Fine welcomed an adorable girl named Frankie Fine, and since then, she has been shining in every image.

The former model did not disappoint with her last photo shoot, where she smiles from ear to ear with her husband, Alex Fine, who is holding her little daughter.

Cassie posted a photo where she receives a sweet kiss from Alex. While in another, happy parents squeeze their daughter between them.

Fans are delighted that Cassie has ended her toxic romance with Diddy and has moved on with her life.

A follower explained: “How do both look good? 😩😩😩😩 Your daughter is adorable when your life changes like this 😍. This is perfect. They look beautiful, and the girl is super cute 💕. Watch what happens when you leave a toxic relationship!

This follower explained: “The exact love that your dad and I have felt for you at all times. Single. Day. She really is so perfect. ❤️ The most beautiful family of all! The good family 😍 ♥ ️😍 God blessed and prospered this family even more in the name of Jesus 😭 I think I can know the prayer because I found my husband after leaving a toxic relationship, but they are rich, so I don't understand that part of the sentence. 😂😂😂 "

Another social media user said: “She looks like her mother here 😩😩! Beautiful. Nahhhh, like all of you, ALSO, CUUUUTE !!! I want a baby today! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 When you stop clinging to things that aren't made for you, beautiful things happen, hopefully, Diddy can stop playing and settle down … everyone deserves true love and happiness. 😩 "

This fan said: "That baby is pretty … go ahead with all of you well." She really began to be a whole family. "Yo Stan … don't waste any more time. See how God gave her his blessing and all he wanted after leaving a dead end relationship. Happy for her.

A fifth commentator shared: “Word. Women who focus too much on men do it terribly in relationships. Focus on being positive, and generally, a decent guy will follow. Taking note of The Band as new contestants: this is what happens when you don't mess with Diddy. "

Ad

Cassie is blooming in her new role as a mother.



Post views:

0 0