Camila Cabello establishes Internet Abuzz with & # 39; First Internet Nude & # 39; to celebrate his 23rd birthday

The success creator of & # 39; Senorita & # 39; He has received a lot of reactions when he goes to Instagram to share a photo of her without a top to celebrate 23 years.

Camila Cabello He is drawing attention with his brazen birthday post on social media. A few hours before his 23rd birthday, the success creator of "Senorita" caused a stir in the online world by sharing with his fans his "first naked on the Internet".

On Monday, March 2, the former member of Fifth Harmony She uploaded a photo of herself with nothing but a blue blanket. She, however, seemed to have only a couple of months in the picture. "I am 23 years old in a few hours, so I am publishing my first nude on the Internet," he joked in the attached caption.

Cabello's post prompted her friends to send their best wishes. Among them is your collaborator "My Favorite Person" Alejandro Sanz who wrote, "Happy birthday my little and talented, kind and humble sister … and yes … beautiful." Author Robert M. Drake replied: "My God, you were the cutest baby! And happy birthday, baby boo! I hope you get what you deserve."

Mexican actress Duval consolation He also sent the Havana singer a warm message in Spanish. "God bless you, beautiful, for every second you breathe!" she sprang up in the comments section of her post. "Thank God you were born!"

Hair's shameless post came out a few days after his former bandmate Normani Kordei He called her for taking too long before apologizing for her past racist publications. "It took days to recognize what she was trying online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced," Normani said. "Whether it was his intention or not, this made me feel that he was the second in the relationship he had with his fans."

Although he admitted that the racist insults of Cabello "were devastating" since "they came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a brotherhood," Normani wanted the younger singer to learn from it. "I don't want to say that this situation leaves me hopeless because I think everyone deserves the opportunity for personal growth," he said. "I really hope an important lesson has been learned in this."