Better bags for a better life – Up News Info Detroit

Hamtramck MI, (Up News Info Detroit) – Any mother knows that wearing a lot of diapers can be a difficult task. Rebecca Smith, owner of Better Life Bags, is helping to solve that problem and, at the same time, gives needy women a better life.

"Six years ago, I made my first diaper bag, and people encouraged me to open an Etsy store and start selling these bags," explains owner Rebecca Smith. "I called it Better Life Bags on purpose because I wanted whatever it was that I started to have a bigger purpose and a bigger meaning and really improve life."

"We moved to Michigan to this culturally diverse and high-need area of ​​Detroit called Hamtramck," continues Smith. “And I began to notice the women around me who needed work and struggled to make a living in their families. The orders were too much for me to continue on my own, so I had a need … they had a need. "

“I hired our first woman 3 years ago, and after that we began to intentionally hire women who have barriers to employment. It shows me that if they are given an opportunity, the people of this community can succeed and really thrive in environments where they are given grace. ”

“Everyone has this inner desire to support their family and feel good about themselves and I really love that we give women that opportunity. There is no greater return on investment than when you invest in people's souls and lives, so I think that is what we are trying to prove. "

