Bernie Sanders supporters gather at the St. Paul’s River Center on the eve of Super Tuesday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info ​​/ AP) – The development of recent days has reduced the field for the current presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, Bernie Sanders.

And Sanders supporters gathered at the RiverCentre in St. Paul on Monday afternoon in anticipation of a demonstration by their candidate at 7 p.m.

Despite how tall Bernie Sanders was at stake before, they are now even taller since the party moderates are joining behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The race had hardened between Senator Amy Klobuchar and Sanders in their national territory as their campaign skyrocketed nationwide.

Tuesday night's results will show if Klobuchar's decision cleared the way to victory in Minnesota for Sanders, or if his support for Biden influenced many voters in a state where he had lukewarm support.

Sanders spent Sunday in Los Angeles, before stopping in Utah on Monday, making the final rounds before Super Tuesday.

Minnesota is a state where it has growing support. Just today, the campaign announced that Minnesota representative Raymond Dehn is supporting Bernie Sanders. It is one of a list of state officials who express their support for Sanders. Representative Ilhan Omar has expressed his support for months, standing with the senator at a previous demonstration in Minneapolis.

Up News Info spoke with Sanders' campaign about the latest developments.

"I have evaluated my advantages and disadvantages. I am not an uneducated voter," said Kathleen Doherty of Fridley. "They can back Joe if they want, but I'm behind Bernie all the way, all the way."

Previously, the Sanders campaign sent a backup list of local leaders in Northfield, Savage and Cloquet; It seems they are working the whole state here in Minnesota. And there is a long list of union support behind Sanders.

