Bay Area Buttigieg supporters disappointed their candidate out of the race – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg left the race on Sunday, surprising many of his Bay Area supporters. Now, the first openly gay candidate to seek the Democratic nomination for president is backing his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In San Jose, Buttigieg's supporters, Leslie Murdock and Kathy Hall, were disappointed that the first votes they cast for him will not have an impact on the presidential race.

"This is not the end of Pete, it is only the beginning," Murdock said.

“I was really discouraged. I was listening when I heard. It was somewhat surreal to walk back with our canvas cards, ”said Lisa Carhart of Los Altos Hills.

"I was surprised and disappointed, but proud of Pete for doing the right thing," said Patricia Millard of San Jose.

Karen Petersen pulled a sign from Mayor Pete in her front yard and said she would now give her support to Joe Biden.

"It's bittersweet, but Pete is backing Joe Biden now, so I feel good about that," he said.

The Santa Clara County Voter Registry says about 190,000 people have already voted before, either in person or by sending ballots by mail. If those first voters chose Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar, who also left the race, there is no way to recover those ballots.

"There is no withdrawal of ballots, once it is issued, that is final. If someone delivered a second ballot, only the first one would be counted," said Eric Kurhi, spokesperson for the Voter Registry.

Now, with just one day, he creates a confrontation between the main Democratic candidates, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, with Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg who are still trying to gain traction in the Golden State.

"It is emerging as one more race between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party," said Melinda Jackson, a professor of political science at San Jose State University. "So California will play an important role here and we'll see where things are after tomorrow."