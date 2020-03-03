Australian Ellyse Perry outside the T20 World Cup with hamstring injury | Cricket News







Ellyse Perry hurt her hamstring tendon against New Zealand in Melbourne

%MINIFYHTMLa5e74c1ff7c89af5e1c409df7f4e164d11% %MINIFYHTMLa5e74c1ff7c89af5e1c409df7f4e164d12%

The multi-faceted Australian Ellyse Perry will miss the rest of the T20 Women's World Cup after suffering a right hamstring injury.

Perry was helped off the field during Monday's four-run victory over New Zealand in Melbourne, a result that ensured the progression of the Southern Stars to the last four and knocked out the White Ferns.

The four-time champion Australia will face South Africa or England in Thursday's semifinal in Sydney and captain Meg Lanning is confident that her team can cope without Perry.

"Ellyse has been a massive part of our team and team for a long time and you can't replace it," Lanning said. "But we have 15 players here who can do a job and you need a team to win a World Cup."

Perry is helped by his teammates against New Zealand

"You cannot trust one or two players and use the same 11 players in each game. We will have to use the depth we have, unfortunately that is just the reality of elite sport."

"I have full confidence that whoever enters can play a role. We will simply have to overcome it and maybe play a little differently, but that's fine. You have to adapt."

Regarding Perry's injury, which will also exclude her from the South African tour later this month, the Australian team doctor Pip Inge said: "Ellyse suffered a high-grade right hamstring injury. keep out of the game for a significant period of time. "

Australia's head coach Matthew Mott added: (Perry) gives him absolute every time he goes to the field for his country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the unselfish way in which he threw himself into his batting performances, Bowling and field.

"We are confident that we have enough depth in the team to cover his batting and bowling and we know that whoever has the opportunity will make a great contribution."

Georgia Wareham (R) took three wickets in Australia's four-run victory over New Zealand

Australia, which will not name a replacement for Perry, finished second in Group A, behind India, and will now face the winners of Group B in the second semifinal on Thursday.

England is leading Group B at this time, but South Africa will overcome it if the Proteas beat the West Indies on Tuesday.

Watch the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup live from 3.30 am Thursday at Sky Sports Cricket.