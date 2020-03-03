AT,amp;T can't stop bleeding pay TV subscribers, so it is now trying to lock them into 2-year contracts: BGR

It's easier than ever to watch live TV on any device you own. There are multiple services that charge a fixed monthly fee for access to dozens of stations and a variety of advantages, such as recording and video on demand. AT,amp;T is one of the many companies that offer live TV, but a service is apparently not enough for the mobile operator, since AT,amp;T TV is being implemented throughout the country today. Unlike AT,amp;T TV Now, AT,amp;T TV is based on a contract, so once you register, you will be locked up for at least one year. This is a big change compared to other Internet TV services, which are mostly from month to month.

The cheapest AT,amp;T TV package is called Entertainment and costs $ 49.99 and includes local broadcast channels, as well as a variety of cable networks such as ESPN, Nickelodeon, TNT and HGTV. If you're a sports fan, you'll want to upgrade to the Choice package, which has MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more. Finally, the Xtra package adds even more channels, such as Golf, CBS Sports Network and FX Movie Channel.

If you want to see exactly what each package offers, check the channel list on the AT,amp;T website.

Each plan features 500 hours of cloud DVR storage and access to titles on demand. If you register for two years, you will also receive an Android TV decoder and a voice remote control, so you can download applications such as Netflix and Spotify (although Amazon Prime Video and Hulu are mysteriously absent at this time).

It is worth noting that after 12 months of service, prices increase dramatically. According to The edge, Entertainment ranges from $ 49.99 to $ 93, the option goes from $ 54.99 to $ 110 and Xtra jumps from $ 64.99 to $ 124. These prices are ridiculously high compared to YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV, which come with many of the same channels and functions on AT,amp;T TV for around $ 50 a month without contractual obligations.

The fact that AT,amp;T is trying a new strategy shouldn't come as a big surprise. In the third quarter of 2019 alone, AT,amp;T lost 1.3 million TV subscribers. Since the end of 2016, AT,amp;T has lost around 5 million satellite and cable television customers, so it makes sense that AT,amp;T is trying to catch up with a live service.

With so many live TV services available (including the company's AT,amp;T TV Now now), it's hard to see exactly how AT,amp;T TV is supposed to fit in the crowded market, but if you want to try it, it's already available.

Image source: AT,amp;T