Amy Klobuchar leaves the 2020 race and supports Joe Biden

Amy Klobuchar he suspended his presidential campaign On Monday we backed Joe Biden at a rally in Dallas on Monday night, just a few hours before the voters of 14 states went to the polls on Super Tuesday.

"He can unite our country and build that coalition of that inflamed Democratic base, as well as independent and moderate Republicans. Because, in our party, we don't want to win a victory, we want to win big," Klobuchar said in The rally on Monday night.

Klobuchar on Biden: "I can't think of a better way to end my campaign than to join yours." https://t.co/wQHTIvvUj9 pic.twitter.com/8fU2ALfnyN – Up News Info News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2020

%MINIFYHTML39d407d9b45a408feaf56a0149e371bd11% %MINIFYHTML39d407d9b45a408feaf56a0149e371bd12%

While the Minnesota Democrat often boasted of starting his campaign in the middle of a snowstorm, the end of his career was marked by a storm of frustrations and a stalled momentum. Attendees and allies told Up News Info News that they consoled themselves with the fact that their campaign worked better and lasted longer than many had initially expected.

2020 primary and democratic assemblies ›

More in 2020 Primary and democratic assemblies



During the campaign, Klobuchar quickly admitted that he did not have the recognition of the name or financial resources enjoyed by some of his rivals. In addition to following the path, their perspectives depended on their performance in the primary debates, which were crucial for presenting themselves to a national audience and raising money.

Klobuchar positioned itself as a moderate western part that could unite the party, calling into question the feasibility of progressive policy proposals such as free university tuition and Medicare for all presented by Senator Bernie Sanders. He also largely avoided criticizing Biden, given the similarity in his views.

Armed with his neighborhood appeal, Klobuchar bet that a good end on the Iowa committees would catapult his candidacy to the top level. He set out to visit all 99 counties in the state, a feat he achieved just before the impeachment trial of the Senate for a week that caught her in Capitol Hill. She came in sixth place, stating that Iowa voters disagreed with her proposal that a moderate Midwest was best suited to recover her heart.

In what would prove to be the highlight of his offer, Klobuchar managed to recover with a strong performance in the debate in New Hampshire a few days before the Granite State primary. She came third, ahead of Elizabeth Warren, a surprising end that allowed her to continue to Nevada and South Carolina.

Senator Amy Klobuchar seen on February 29, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Getty



There were indications early Monday that Klobuchar's offer was coming to an end. After an event in Salt Lake City, Utah, the campaign kept journalists for more than two hours, with the lights off and no personnel in sight. Until Monday morning, a senior advisor said they had not received any "official word,quot; about his departure from the race, but refused to give more details. Several attendees said they expected her to remain in the race until Super Tuesday.

The senator gave the news to all her staff shortly after 1 p.m. ET at a conference call from Salt Lake City on Monday, two campaign officials told Up News Info News. Klobuchar thanked his team for their work on the "wild ride,quot; of the campaign, and told staff that they were proud of the operation they built.

He also acknowledged that the result was not what they wanted, but that he felt it was right to consolidate support around Biden. The call lasted about 20 minutes, and Klobuchar and the staff members were sad and a little shocked.

An old Klobuchar ally said the initial plan to stay in the race until Super Tuesday was becoming unsustainable as polls showed he was behind Sanders in his own state of Minnesota.

"The sentiment in the campaign really began to change last week," said this person.

Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.