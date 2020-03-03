Alfredo Morelos: Steven Gerrard says the Rangers striker is available after being disciplined for the late return | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1c7344944e6ce2d8ed36ea10cdd9732211% %MINIFYHTML1c7344944e6ce2d8ed36ea10cdd9732212%

The Rangers face Hamilton on Wednesday in the Scottish Premier League





Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos is available for selection after the Rangers have disciplined him for returning late from a trip to Colombia.

Morelos fell for the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup against Hearts on Saturday, which ended in a surprising 1-0 loss to the Rangers in Tynecastle.

Gerrard says the forward has been "internally disciplined,quot; and will be available to face Hamilton in the Premier on Wednesday.

"He has shown a lot of regret for his actions, disappointing his teammates and his followers," Gerrard said.

"He has accepted his punishment, which will remain private for obvious reasons, so yes, it is available for selection."

When asked if he still trusted Morelos, Gerrard added: "As a club we are very close from top to bottom in terms of our standards and what is expected."

"That goes for all of us. When someone goes against that trust, it is important that they be punished for that. Then that is what happened."

"But it is important that we are not stubborn here. We do not continue to meet and continue. It is important that we get out of these situations."

"It is important that it is treated firmly, what it has been, and we move on."

