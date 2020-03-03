A longer work week gives CU Buffs the ability to correct deficiencies before the end of the regular season

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>A longer work week gives CU Buffs the ability to correct deficiencies before the end of the regular season

On the one hand, a slower week before the end of the regular season means that the Colorado men's basketball team has less chance of leaving the funk that has spoiled their game during the final stretch.

%MINIFYHTMLae0bd8dd5844f11ed3218cabc40989aa11%%MINIFYHTMLae0bd8dd5844f11ed3218cabc40989aa12%

However, the Buffalo had a great opportunity to run in the Pac-12 Conference championship, as well as to consolidate a place among the top four in the league, which comes with a goodbye to the first round for the conference tournament next week in Las Vegas. Those opportunities are gone. So, if there is a positive side to having a full work week to prepare for the end of the regular season on Saturday in Utah (12:30 pm MT, Pac-12 Networks), the Buffs will have several days to focus inward. .

Buff fans expect it to be exactly the kind of remedy the team needs to erase the sting of a losing streak of three games that has changed CU from a league title contender to a team that needs a win and helps in the league just to get one of those first four places.

“We need as much time as we can right now. We need to solve this and be who we were again, ”said CU base McKinley Wright IV. "I was talking to the boys, there are a lot of people laughing at us right now. People are happy that we are losing. We thought we were a good team from the beginning and here we are, we have lost three in a row, things have changed. We have have to solve something. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here