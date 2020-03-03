A longer work week gives CU Buffs the ability to correct deficiencies before the end of the regular season

On the one hand, a slower week before the end of the regular season means that the Colorado men's basketball team has less chance of leaving the funk that has spoiled their game during the final stretch.

However, the Buffalo had a great opportunity to run in the Pac-12 Conference championship, as well as to consolidate a place among the top four in the league, which comes with a goodbye to the first round for the conference tournament next week in Las Vegas. Those opportunities are gone. So, if there is a positive side to having a full work week to prepare for the end of the regular season on Saturday in Utah (12:30 pm MT, Pac-12 Networks), the Buffs will have several days to focus inward. .

Buff fans expect it to be exactly the kind of remedy the team needs to erase the sting of a losing streak of three games that has changed CU from a league title contender to a team that needs a win and helps in the league just to get one of those first four places.

“We need as much time as we can right now. We need to solve this and be who we were again, ”said CU base McKinley Wright IV. "I was talking to the boys, there are a lot of people laughing at us right now. People are happy that we are losing. We thought we were a good team from the beginning and here we are, we have lost three in a row, things have changed. We have have to solve something. "

As expected, the Buffs left Monday's AP Top 25 this week, finishing a program that tied for eight consecutive weeks in the national poll. Despite the recent fainting, the Buffs remain in a solid position for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, starting Monday in 22nd place in the NET ranking and 29th in KenPom.com.

"My challenge is to make sure this team understands how good we can be and play to its potential," said CU head coach Tad Boyle. “When his team is not taking advantage of his potential as a coach, he took it personally. It's my job. Either the individual player or the group in general. We have some individual types that are really fighting right now. "

After a day off Monday, the Buffs will return to work on Tuesday trying to recover the defensive spark that drove the team for most of the season, but that has left the team in the last two weeks. The three CU opponents during their fall have each shot at least 45 percent, with UCLA and Cal with a combined result of 17 by 40 (.475) from a range of 3 points. On Sunday, the Cardinal exposed the Buffs inside, cutting CU's defense at will to post a 56-34 lead in the points in the paint.

Perhaps Buffs can calm down with a small part of the program's history under Boyle. When the Buffs won four games in four days to claim the 2012 Pac-12 tournament championship, they entered the tournament with losses in three of the last four games of the regular season. That race included a loss of 14 points in the state of Oregon in the final that could have improved the planting of the Buffs.

Obviously, the Buffs would prefer to finish the landslide in Utah and generate momentum for the trip to Las Vegas. However, after Boyle lamented the bad practices that led to the race without victories over the Bay Area, the performance of the Buffs from Tuesday to Friday could be as critical as his performance in Salt Lake City.

"We have to get some old school practices like the ones we had at the beginning of the season and recover our identity," said CU forward Evan Battey. “We used to enjoy the guard. We used to enjoy defense. That was our identity. That was our deal. But somehow he left us and I don't know why. "