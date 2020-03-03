A doctor came to talk to the Celtics about the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML18efe48dd6e0cbd89391cd7bc8c7dfdf11% %MINIFYHTML18efe48dd6e0cbd89391cd7bc8c7dfdf12%

A doctor visited the Auerbach Center on Monday afternoon to educate the Celtics about the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML18efe48dd6e0cbd89391cd7bc8c7dfdf13% %MINIFYHTML18efe48dd6e0cbd89391cd7bc8c7dfdf14%

"We just had a document here today to talk about it, to give us information about it," said coach Brad Stevens. "We are treating it, from our point of view, very similar to what we would do if a player gets the flu, if someone gets sick with it." He gave all the facts and all the data and all the statistics, how to treat it, how to avoid it, all that. "

%MINIFYHTML18efe48dd6e0cbd89391cd7bc8c7dfdf15% %MINIFYHTML18efe48dd6e0cbd89391cd7bc8c7dfdf16%

Concern for the coronavirus has only increased since the first cases were detected in January. As the death toll exceeds 3,000 worldwide, several sporting events have been interrupted. The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled six world championship tournaments, while Sunday's Toyko Marathon was limited to 200 elite runners.

"He hopes it doesn't affect anyone, but inevitably, I think our medical facilities here will be well prepared for that," Stevens said. “Certainly, our doctors are great. We feel well prepared for it. "

In response to the potentially deadly virus that spreads to Oregon, Portland Trail Blazers CJ McCollum escort Announced Saturday is "officially taking a break,quot; from signing autographs. Celtics owner Kemba Walker said on Monday that he "could be with him,quot; before suggesting a possible solution.

"He's getting serious, I'll tell you a lot," Walker said. “Everyone just needs to be a little cautious. I'm pretty sure I'm still going to sign some autographs, but maybe I'll just walk with my own marker. "