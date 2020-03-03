8 deputies involved in taking photos at the site of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, the sheriff calls it a "sense of betrayal,quot; (Update)

Last week, reports began circulating that there were agents who had taken photos at the site of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. It was also alleged that one of the deputies showed the photos to a woman to impress her.

Now Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is talking about the matter. On Monday, he spoke with members of the media where he revealed that there were 8 agents who took the photos at the scene of the accident. He said he was "disgusted,quot; after learning what the other officers did.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the department has a policy against taking and sharing photos of crime scenes. However, the policy does not apply to accident scenes. However, Villanueva said he intends to change the department's policy by expanding it to also include accident scenes.

He said: “When I heard this information, I felt devastated. These families of the victims have suffered enough. Having any action of our deputies compiles their suffering, it breaks my heart. It's a sense of betrayal because these are my own employees. "

Like us previously reported, Vanessa Bryant's legal team issued a statement on Sunday about the incident.

In the statement, his lawyer said: "Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that agents from the Lost Hills County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly released photos of the helicopter crash site. "

The statement continued to ask for the identities of the officers and also called for "the toughest discipline possible."

According to TMZVillanueva also assured that the images have been. removed, and that the officers involved face disciplinary actions and an investigation.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is also being investigated for taking photos of the accident site and sharing them as well.

Source: https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/03/02/villanueva-deputies-kobe-bryant-crash-photos/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94