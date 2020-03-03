50 Cent Pokes Fun in Chris Brown's colorful hair

WENN / Euan Cherry / Avalon

The success creator of & # 39; Candy Shop & # 39; teases the rainbow hair of his collaborator & # 39; I & # 39; m the Man & # 39; and at the same time asks him to appear in the next album of Pop Smoke.

50 cents can't hide his bewilderment in Chris BrownThe hair of bright colors. While trying to recruit his collaborator "I & # 39; m the Man" to Pop SmokeThe posthumous album of "Candy Shop" could not help mocking the new style of the youngest singer.

On Monday, March 2, the 44-year-old rapper / actor went to his Instagram account to offer Brown another collaboration. "I don't even need you on this record," he wrote next to a photo of the singer "With You" showing his half pink and half turquoise hair while standing in front of a graffiti wall. He continued adding, "but what the hell are you doing to the blood of your hair. LOL."

People quickly flooded Fiddy's post with mixed reactions. A fan laughed at the light roast, "Lmfaoooo dawg, I hope you live FOREVER !!!" Another defended Brown by answering: "Leave Chris Brown alone." Others launched their own trolling by writing comments like "Breezy Got That Cotton Candy Baby Shower Cut" and "Dudes hair like the Twix yogurt."

Before the teasing in Brown, Fiddy made public his intention to finish the long-running album of Pop Smoke assuming the role of its executive producer. "I'm on the move listening to Pop smoking, I decided that I will produce and finish his executive album for him," his plan on Instagram said.

The star and creator of "Power" then approached Roddy ricch for a collaboration in the album. "Tell @roddyricch that I'm looking for it, I need it in the Pop album," he wrote in another post. After the rapper from "The Box" responded to his request, the creator of hits "In da Club" pressed for Drake's reaction, writing in another post, "@champagnepapi, where you're in sex, don't start act with clear skin. we. "

Pop Smoke was shot dead on February 19 in an invasion of his home. Days later, officials from the Los Angeles County coroner's office revealed that the rapper "Welcome to the party" died from a gunshot wound to the torso and formally declared his death a homicide.