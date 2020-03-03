& # 39; The government killed my husband & # 39 ;: Why do detainees die in Assam? The | Asia

Goalpara, India – In October of last year, salaried worker Duryadhan Das was looking for work in the village of Sitamari when his phone rang. He was told to go to the Guwahati Medical College in the capital of the state of Assam, in northeastern India, where his father, Falu Das, 70, had been admitted due to a "deteriorating health condition."

Five days after the call, on October 24, 2019, Falu would become the 28th inmate of the Goalpara Detention Center to die in unexplained circumstances.

"We didn't know what was wrong. I had been in the hospital for five days before they contacted us. The Indian government killed my husband," 30-year-old wife, Al Jazeera Korbula Das, told Al Jazeera.

Falu, a Hindu of Bengali origin, was arrested in the Goalpara district in July 2017 after failing to prove his citizenship before the "Foreigners' Court,quot; (FT) quasi-judicial. There are 100 FTs that decide the citizenship of people suspected of being foreign citizens or "doubtful,quot;, a concept introduced in 1997.

More than 1,000 people have languished in six detention centers in the state, where immigration has dominated politics since hundreds of thousands of refugees entered Assam during the liberation war in Bangladesh in 1971.

The northeastern border state has also had a border police force of more than 4,000 officers since the early 1960s, charged with "detecting and deporting,quot; people who come from neighboring Bangladesh, qualified as "foreigners."

In August 2019, the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) was published, an exercise in bureaucratic citizenship supervised by the Supreme Court, which excludes Falu and almost two million people of Bengali origin. Basically they have become stateless.

& # 39; Send your body to Bangladesh then & # 39;

Falu's family refused to accept his body, angry because his life was taken by a bureaucratic exercise that has destroyed countless families.

No one should suffer as my family has suffered. I still know how my father died. We do not have the death certificate or a post mortem report. Ashok, son of Dulal Paul

"We showed them all valid documents in his name and yet he was declared a foreigner. If he was really a foreigner, then his body should be sent to Bangladesh. The Indian government imprisoned him, believing he belonged to that country," he said. Bhagu Das, the youngest son of Falu, still furious.

"My father spent his last two years in jail for not establishing a relationship with Indian citizens in court. How do they now think we are a family when it is time to incinerate him?"

Death certificate of Falu Das issued by the district authorities (Vidya Krishnan / Al Jazeera)

Falu left a wife and six sons, four daughters and two sons, their wives and sons. Eleven of them, his wife, two children, their wives and six grandchildren, live together in Sitamari, where they are one of the poorest families.

Its two small cabins near a temple are sparsely furnished: some kitchen utensils, plastic chairs, charpoys (rope beds) and their most precious possessions, government documents stored in a worn polythene bag.

Duryadhan, 30, carefully took out the documents, all that remains of his father's life: a voter identification card, a letter from the Falu bank and two letters from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari, the first that informs them about their father's illness. , the second telling them that he was dead.

The Indian state has the obligation, in accordance with Indian law and international law, to conduct a transparent investigation if someone dies in custody. Dr. Mohsin Alam Bhat, executive director of the Public Interest Law Center.

Promises of work and housing.

The days after Falu's death were blurry and a media circus, the family recalled. Nalbari district officials and local members of the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) were pressuring the family to receive the body of Falu while activists and leaders of the opposition opposition party pushed them to the other side, advising the family that did not accept his body until he was declared an Indian citizen.

Duryadhan said BJP leaders had offered him monetary compensation, jobs and housing in exchange for his family to end their protest and receive the body of Falu.

He and his brother were caught between the two forces: no work, no savings, no money for funeral expenses and no citizenship. "Only the names of my mother and my two older sisters are in the final NRC. My brother, my two sisters and I are not on the list," Duryadhan told Al Jazeera.

More than 1,000 people have languished in six detention centers in the state. New detention centers are being built (pictured) (Tawqeer Hussain / Al Jazeera)

Almost five months after the death of his father, none of BJP's promises has materialized, nor has citizenship.

Deadly protests broke out in Assam after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national BJP government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 11 of last year, accelerating the naturalization process for non-Muslims from three neighboring countries , including Bangladesh.

According to the provisions of the CAA, Muslims of Bengali origin, who are among the 1.9 million people who were left out of the NRC, will not be allowed to naturalize, a measure that critics say goes against the secular constitution of the country.

But many assameses have denounced the law, saying that all immigrants, regardless of their faith, must be deported.

"The BJP leaders told us that we did not need to protest for citizenship. When CAA is implemented, our names will automatically appear on the list because we are Hindu," Duryadhan said.

Death under mysterious circumstances

Since last October, three alleged foreigners, Dulal Paul, Falu Das and Nareshwar Koch, have died in mysterious circumstances in the Assam detention camps. The details of their stories are interchangeable, all are equally disturbing.

My father spent his last two years in jail for not establishing any relationship with Indian citizens in court. Bhagu Das, the youngest son of Falu

The three families told Al Jazeera that they were pressured to accept the bodies of their loved ones. In all three cases, families did not receive medical records that clarified the cause of death.

Dulal, 65, died two weeks before Falu, on October 13 of last year. His son Ashok tells a disturbingly familiar story. He received a call in October and a notice from the senior district official informing the family of Dulal's admission to Guwahati Medical College due to his "deterioration of health."

The 65-year-old man had been in the Tezpur detention camp since 2017.

Dulal's family said local politicians forced them to accept the body. "I was offered a job, the local BJP MLA Ganesh Limbu, offered financial assistance for the family, if we stopped the protest," Ashok recalled.

"No one should suffer as my family has suffered. I still know how my father died. We do not have the death certificate or a post mortem report. I will fight for my father's right to be declared an Indian (as long as he is alive," he told Al Jazeera: Dulal's three children have been excluded from the NRC list.

BJP local leader Narayan Deka, who was in contact with Falu's family, and BJP legislator Ganesh Kumar Limbu, who was in contact with Dulal's family, did not answer emails or phone calls. Similarly, BJP's national spokesman, Nalin Kohli, had not responded to emails or phone calls at the time of publication.

Shortly after it happened, Ashok told Amnesty International that his father's death occurred under very suspicious circumstances. "The jail authorities called me saying that my father was ill and was taken to the hospital. I went to the Tezpur hospital to find that he was not there. Then I went to the district jail, where the jailer asked me for the first time to come to sit inside, "Ashok told Amnesty.

"He told me, & # 39; don't raise any alarm with civil society bodies, but your father's state of health had deteriorated a lot, so we sent him to Guwahati, where the government will take care of his expenses hospitable & # 39 ;. That's when I became suspicious. "

When Ashok arrived at the hospital in Guwahati, he saw his father lying on the floor. "There was no one to give him water and nobody was taking care of him. He told me to take him home or he would end up dead inside the prison," he told Amnesty.

Foreign courts & # 39; wreaking havoc & # 39;

Dulal's family initially refused to accept the body, but after the intervention of the ruling party, including the prime minister's office, they held the funeral after 10 days.

Human rights organizations have criticized the authorities for treating people in detention centers.

"The Indian state has an obligation, in accordance with Indian and international law, to conduct a transparent investigation if someone dies in custody. The government must order a post mortem report and share it with the family," said Dr. Mohsin Alam. Bhat, executive director of the Public Interest Law Center, who was part of a mission of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that visited the detention camps to review living conditions inside.

"Detainees continue to enjoy the right to life and dignity, and the right against cruel and inhuman treatment, according to the Indian constitution and international human rights law," Dr. Mohsin told Al Jazeera.

On January 5, Naresh Koch, an indigenous Koch tribe of Assam, died at a detention center in Goalpara.

Koch was not a Muslim of Bengali origin, nor a Bengali Hindu, the two groups widely perceived as belonging to the category of persons suspected of being undocumented immigrants.

"He was declared a foreigner despite the fact that he and his ancestors had no connection to any foreign country other than the territory of Assam," a human rights researcher who met the family immediately told Al Abdul Kalam Azad after the death of Koch. Jazeera

They picked him up at a store in 2017 in the Kamrup district and it was days before his wife Jini knew where he was. "We finally discovered it but we had no money to visit it in Goalpara prison," he said.

Two years later, in December 2019, Jini was told that her husband had been admitted to the Guwahati Medical College after his health deteriorated. When he arrived at the hospital, Koch had suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed. She took care of him for the next two weeks with policemen on duty.

"How do foreigners become Indian when they are about to die?" she asked, sitting in her yard in the town of Bongaigaon on a January afternoon.

Jini's family has also not received the medical records, the post-mortem report and the death certificate that explain the circumstances of Koch's death.

In a report entitled Designed to exclude, Amnesty International criticized the Foreigners Courts for "wreaking havoc on Assam by arbitrarily denying people their citizenship."

The report went on to argue that foreign courts were a violation of international laws, which argue that states have the burden of proving citizenship, as opposed to the current situation in which the responsibility for proving citizenship rests with the individual.

The three families said they were pressured to incinerate their loved ones after initially refusing to receive their bodies. However, the promises made by politicians (employment, cash and housing) have not yet been fulfilled.

No one kept the promises, they told Al Jazeera.