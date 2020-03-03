& # 39; Patient 31 & # 39; and the sudden rise of South Korea in cases of coronavirus | South Korea News

Seoul, South Korea – In the space of a couple of weeks, South Korea has gone from dealing with some cases of coronavirus to thousands and is now in the middle of an outbreak that has become the largest outside of China.

It is a story that slowly clears up: it is believed that a single "super broadcaster,quot; known as "patient 31," a member of a marginal church called Shincheonji, caused the rapid rise in cases. Now, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has filed a formal complaint against the congregation, accusing it of murder.

At least 29 people died in the outbreak and more than 4,800 people formally diagnosed with the virus as of March 3.

"The situation here was not really serious until mid-February. It began to get very serious from patient 31," said Hwang Seung-sik, a space-time epidemiologist at Seoul National University.

"Before patient 31, our strategies to contain the virus worked. But after countless people were infected by patient 31, it became very difficult to control."

COVID-19 is affecting more than people's health: coffees and small businesses have closed their doors, university graduations have been permanently canceled, tutors after school have been dismissed and important job exams have been postponed. They change life.

The worst is in Daegu, a southeastern city where approximately 70 percent of confirmed cases are concentrated. In addition to the lines to buy the few remaining disposable masks, the crowds of buyers have disappeared.

"I am really worried about an economic recession," said Yoon Gi-yong, a 22-year-old university student living in Daegu. "Many stores here are closing their doors, and my boss regretted that the business is really bad these days."

Graduates of the Korean Armed Forces Nursing Academy receive information about the coronavirus before addressing Daegu to help deal with the outbreak (Yonhap through the EPA)

Yoon himself was told to stay at home for at least a week to avoid becoming infected: there are no hours in his part-time job, nor does he pay.

Meanwhile, another part-time worker at a milkshake shop near Seoul has been out of work for a week and worries that her dreams of a job at an airline never take off due to COVID-19.

"My graduation (from the flight attendant school) was permanently canceled, and I heard that almost all airlines will not hire new staff this year due to the loss of profits from the coronavirus," said YJ, a 26-year-old youth who asked hide your name "I'm very disappointed. What am I supposed to do?"

Anger in the church

The outbreak of coronavirus has become an increasingly sensitive issue: the Korean Society of Virology, as well as several virologists from South Korea, refused to be interviewed, citing the "sensitive nature,quot; of the subject, and several others people said they didn't want their name associated. with the bud

Despite that, many seem satisfied with the way the Korean government has been handling the virus. Compared to other countries like Japan, coronavirus tests have been readily available, some people have even been tested in passage centers equipped with medical personnel with white suits of hazardous materials.

On the weekend, the administration of President Moon Jae-in sleepless an assistance package that included more than 7 million masks for Daegu residents and tax exemptions for companies that suffered as a result of COVID-19.

"The first two weeks were really the golden age, the important moment in which we prepared the test kits for each medical institution," said Hwang, adding that "South Korea has been very well following the following rules,quot; established by the World Health Organization. Binding agreement of the International Health Regulations.

But when it comes to the Shincheonji Church, people seem less pleased. Shincheonji has become the starting point for online jokes and memes, with online conspiracy theories that accuse conservative church leaders of deliberately spreading the virus to undermine President Moon's liberal administration before the election April 2020 generals.

Those conspiracies were further fueled when church leader Lee Man-hee held a press conference on March 2. While leaning on the ground to apologize for the outbreak, Lee revealed his watch, which was decorated with the Blue House seal and signed by the former, accused, president, Park Geun-hye.

Lee Man-hee, founder of the Shincheonji Church, kneels while apologizing for the coronavirus. Patient 31 was a member of the church and the organization has been accused of not cooperating with the authorities in the outbreak (Yonhap through Reuters)

"I am very angry with Shincheonji. They have done the opposite of what South Koreans have wanted them to do. I think they have been lying about various data, such as their location or activities," said Park Joon-young, a 21-year-old university student years living in Daegu.

"I suspect," Park added. "I have no idea how those people could get infected from a church. I almost wonder if they've been kissing."

In a formal statement sent to the media, Shincheonji denied the allegations that he had not cooperated with the South Korean government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We made it clear once again that we did not intend to delay the supply of the list of congregants or hide it. But it is true that providing such a list was not an easy decision for the Church of Jesus Shincheonji," the statement said. "We deeply regret the infections caused by some parishioners who hesitated to reveal their affiliation with Shincheonji at the beginning … We ask for your understanding once again."

Evolving strategy

Worldwide, more than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19.

But at its epicenter in China, new cases have begun to decline (Tuesday's number was the lowest since January) and experts say the situation in South Korea could also begin to improve.

"Many health experts say that South Korea is going through the worst point of the crisis this week, and it really is," said Hwang. "We have almost finished testing the virus to all Shincheonji members. Therefore, even though the number of cases increases this week, I think we can control the current situation as long as the rate of new cases decreases."

Hwang said South Korea's strategy is already changing.

People line up in Seoul to buy masks at a department store. Doctors say that washing your hands often is an easy way for people to protect themselves from the virus (Yonhap through the EPA)

Patients with good general health and mild coronavirus symptoms are told to treat the virus at home. Meanwhile, hospital workers are joining their resources to focus on the most vulnerable segments of the population: the elderly, critically ill and those with pre-existing conditions, such as asthma or heart disease.

In Daegu, residents are trying their best to stay safe until the virus disappears.

"Most people are reluctant to go out and meet others. There are noticeably fewer people in the center," Park said. "I heard that the supermarket in front of my house increased more than three times in sales. I'm buying food and supplies in advance because I don't want to leave my house."

"If I need to go out, I'm wearing a mask and use hand sanitizers regularly," said K Roberts, a 31-year-old English teacher who lives in Daegu. "If I go outside for a longer period of time, I wear disposable gloves … But I have still been going to supermarkets, there are still many cars on the street and people are outside. We are not a city in total blockade."

For now, medical experts urge the South Korean public to maintain security measures to finally weather the storm.

"I think it is impossible to develop the vaccine for winter, but I think it is possible to see a vaccine in people in the second half of next year," Hwang said. "That means we should endure this winter without a vaccine, and we should continue to do everything possible to avoid getting infected."