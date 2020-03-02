Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus spreads throughout the USA. UU.

The country recorded its first two deaths attributed to the virus over the weekend, as coast-to-coast states reported new infections. Both deaths occurred in a nursing facility in the suburb of Kirkland in Seattle.

Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

On Sunday, Alex Azar, secretary of human and health services, announced a "radical expansion,quot; in tests to detect the virus, after the federal government expanded the criteria beyond those who were very sick and had been in China or in contact with a known patient. .

Related: Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed the first case of the state of New York, saying that a woman who had traveled to Iran was isolated at her home in Manhattan.

The details: Until now, the coronavirus seems to be more deadly than the flu. But most experts suspect that many mild or symptomless cases have gone unnoticed, which would reduce the death rate. Here are some similarities and differences between viruses.