Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus spreads throughout the USA. UU.
The country recorded its first two deaths attributed to the virus over the weekend, as coast-to-coast states reported new infections. Both deaths occurred in a nursing facility in the suburb of Kirkland in Seattle.
Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
On Sunday, Alex Azar, secretary of human and health services, announced a "radical expansion,quot; in tests to detect the virus, after the federal government expanded the criteria beyond those who were very sick and had been in China or in contact with a known patient. .
The details: Until now, the coronavirus seems to be more deadly than the flu. But most experts suspect that many mild or symptomless cases have gone unnoticed, which would reduce the death rate. Here are some similarities and differences between viruses.
When Pete Buttigieg comes out, an opening for moderates
The former mayor left the Democratic presidential race on Sunday, clearing the way for Moderate voters to join a candidate who can challenge Senator Bernie Sanders, the liberal leader for party nomination.
After winning almost half of the votes in the South Carolina primary over the weekend, former Vice President Joe Biden tried to frame the race as a two-man competition between him and Mr. Sanders. The Vermont senator announced Sunday that he had raised a record $ 46.5 million in February, giving him a significant financial advantage over all his rivals, except Michael Bloomberg.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about Mr. Biden's victory in South Carolina.
Whats Next: Fourteen states will vote on Tuesday, perhaps the most important day of the primary calendar. Mr. Sanders is expected to leave with a substantial advantage in delegates. Get more information in our Super Tuesday guide.
Explainer Candidates compete for two main groups of delegates, one assigned throughout the state and the other by district of Congress. A candidate needs at least 15 percent of the vote to be eligible, a rule that is intended to eliminate those who do not have a viable path to nomination. We explain how it works.
Another angle: In an interview with The Times magazine, "West Wing,quot; creator Aaron Sorkin discusses how he would write the Democratic primary. "There are big gestures out there, and nobody goes for them," he said. "We are drowning in shyness."
Greece blocks immigrants while Turkey opens the border
Greece has announced a series of measures, including the deployment of troops and the suspension of asylum applications, in an effort to repel thousands of migrants on its border with Turkey.
The events occurred on Sunday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey announced that he would open the border for migrants to enter Europe, saying that his country could no longer handle the masses of people fleeing the war in Syria.
The movements announced by Greece are not allowed by European Union law, but the government said it would request a special dispensation. International protocols on the protection of refugees also prohibit such policies.
Another angle: Turkey said it was starting a great counteroffensive against the Syrian government, after dozens of Turkish soldiers died last week in Syrian and Russian attacks.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
A mission change in Afghanistan
The agreement between the US UU. And the Taliban over the weekend may not immediately stop the fight in Afghanistan, but at least it will mark the beginning of a new era. Above, US troops flying over Helmand province last year.
Our reporters examined how the US role in Afghanistan would change, especially in the withdrawal of troops and a smaller presence of US intelligence.
This is what is happening most.
Israel votes again: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advanced in some recent polls, but today's elections, the third in less than a year, are more likely to end inconclusively, prolonging the government's stalemate. Here are some key questions before the vote.
Climate denial in the federal agency: An effort led by an Interior Department official has inserted deceptive language about climate change in the agency's scientific reports, according to documents reviewed by The Times.
The dark side of success: The recent rise of the Times from "giant wounded to reigning colossus,quot; is displacing what remains of its competition, writes our new media columnist, Ben Smith, the former editor in chief of BuzzFeed.
Snapshot: Above, a New York state ban on single-use plastic bags went into effect over the weekend. With the help of a graphic designer, We examine familiar objects that may eventually become historical artifacts.
Metropolitan Daily: In this week's column, a morning routine, a student trip to a show and more stories from New York City readers.
What we are reading: This research in the British edition of Wired. Peter Robins, editor of our London newsroom, says he "maps a maze of furtive hotels and false reviews, with implications for anyone using Airbnb, or who needs a rental apartment to live in a very visited city."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Vegan mapo tofu. "The mushrooms have a lot of umami, the salty taste that also makes Parmesan cheese, soy sauce and red meat satisfactory," writes our food reporter Julia Moskin, in the Five Weeknight Dishes newsletter. "They are the key to this version of the Sichuan standard, and I love this video of an expert home cook cooking the classic."
Watch: After a race playing good guys, Martin Freeman He has created his own series, "Breeders," a dark comedy about the agonies of parenting. It premieres tonight on FX.
Read: If you cannot visit all the destinations in the list of our travel section of 52 places to visit, here are some books about them.
Smarter life: You may have never read the car manual from start to finish. But this cheat sheet can help you get more out of your new trip.
And now for the backstory in …
Lessons from the 1918 pandemic
Last week we talked with Donald McNeil, a Times health reporter, about the coronavirus. This week, we are visiting again his comments on a recent episode of "The Daily."
Last week, President Trump tried to calm the public's fears by comparing the coronavirus with the flu. But that comparison may not be happy.
"I spend a lot of time thinking if I'm too alarmist or I'm not alarmist enough," Donald, a veteran reporter for The Times, told the podcast "The Daily." "And this is alarmist, but I think it is justified at the moment. It reminds me of what I have read about the 1918 Spanish flu."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately one third of the world's population was infected in 1918 and 1919, causing At least 50 million deaths. The first indicators indicate that the coronavirus mortality rate is similar to that of the 1918 flu: approximately 2 percent.
"The annual flu, in a bad year, has a mortality rate of about 0.1 percent," said Donald. "So we are talking about 20 times more bad."
"You know, I am somewhat comforted by the fact that 80 percent of people have a mild illness," he added, "and that could be me and everyone I love, too. We could all get lucky. But not everyone who we know they will be lucky if this becomes something like 1918 ".
