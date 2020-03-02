Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Some residents whose villages are locked feel they are being sacrificed for the common good, just as some countries in the world are trying to protect themselves from Italy.

And in Milan, the capital of Lombardy, some Catholics wonder if the cancellation of the mass, a sacred ritual of Italian life, is worth the spiritual cost.

"I am not an epidemiologist," said the founder of a Catholic group close to Pope Francis, "but do we really face such a great risk that we give up our common religious life?"

What's going on: There are more than 87,000 cases of coronaviruses in at least 60 countries, including the United States, where the virus has killed two people and may have spread without being detected in some communities for weeks. New York City confirmed its first case on Sunday.

Reach: Here are the latest updates about the virus and maps of where it has spread.

Another angle: China's authoritarian government is implementing mandatory smartphone software that dictates whether a person should be quarantined. But a Times analysis found that the system seems to share information with the police, a new template for automated social control that could persist long after the epidemic disappears.