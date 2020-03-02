Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Some residents whose villages are locked feel they are being sacrificed for the common good, just as some countries in the world are trying to protect themselves from Italy.
And in Milan, the capital of Lombardy, some Catholics wonder if the cancellation of the mass, a sacred ritual of Italian life, is worth the spiritual cost.
"I am not an epidemiologist," said the founder of a Catholic group close to Pope Francis, "but do we really face such a great risk that we give up our common religious life?"
What's going on: There are more than 87,000 cases of coronaviruses in at least 60 countries, including the United States, where the virus has killed two people and may have spread without being detected in some communities for weeks. New York City confirmed its first case on Sunday.
Reach: Here are the latest updates about the virus and maps of where it has spread.
Another angle: China's authoritarian government is implementing mandatory smartphone software that dictates whether a person should be quarantined. But a Times analysis found that the system seems to share information with the police, a new template for automated social control that could persist long after the epidemic disappears.
All our coverage: Sign up here to receive our daily coronavirus newsletter.
Turkey declares war on Syria
Turkey declared war on the Syrian government for the first time over the weekend, a sharp escalation of its participation in a nine-year war and a reprisal for the recent Syrian and Russian artillery and air attacks that killed at least 36 Turkish soldiers.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was opening the Turkish border for immigrants from Syria and other countries to enter Europe. That is part of its effort to convince the European Union to support its military efforts in northern Syria, where a Russian and Syrian offensive has displaced at least one million people.
Answers: Moscow warned that it could not guarantee the safety of Turkish planes over Syria, and Greece deployed military forces on the Turkish border and said it would suspend asylum applications for a month.
Whats Next: Greece's emergency measures are violations of European Union law, but the country said it would request a special dispensation. The block plans to hold an emergency meeting this week to discuss the crisis.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
Hindu nationalism in India
After more than 20 people, mostly Muslims, were killed last week in a religious bloodshed that seized the Indian capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke silent days to urge his "sisters and brothers from Delhi to keep the peace. "
But critics say Modi, who first ran for prime minister as an economic reformer, has made peace difficult to achieve. They argue that their policies, including a new law that excludes Muslims from a special path to Indian citizenship, have slowly created a Hindu-nationalist ecosystem that fuels religious hatred.
Bloodshed can invigorate Mr. Modi's Hindu nationalist base. They could protest at home, or a violent reaction abroad, encourage him to change direction?
This is what is happening most.
Democratic primary: Joe Biden's victory at the South Carolina primary over the weekend has revitalized his campaign, just as 14 states prepare to celebrate the primary tomorrow. But Senator Bernie Sanders, the most liberal Democratic leader since the 1970s, still leads an increasingly smaller field of candidates.
Afghanistan: The 18-year war entered a new phase over the weekend, as the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban that established a schedule for the withdrawal of US troops. We have a profile of Zalmay Khalilzad, the American envoy born in Afghanistan who orchestrated the agreement, and a manual on how the war became invisible to the American public.
Slovakia: The defeat of the ruling center-left party of Slovakia in an election during the weekend paves the way for a new government coalition, as the populists appeal to a sense of aggrieved nationalism. The opposition party that won the most votes campaigned with promises to fight corruption and promote the rule of law.
Snapshot: Above, voters take pictures with a poster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. He faces Benny Gantz, the former head of the Israeli army, in a general election today, the third in the country in a year. Here is an overview of what is at stake, images of the campaign and a deeper look at Israel's policy challenges.
Ben smith In his debut as our New media columnist, the former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed writes that the recent rise of The Times from "giant wounded to reigning colossus,quot; is displacing what remains of its competition.
What we are reading: This research conducted by the digital editor of the British edition of Wired. Peter Robins, editor of our London newsroom, says he "maps a maze of furtive hotels and false reviews, with implications for anyone using Airbnb, or who needs a rental apartment to live in a very visited city."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Vegan mapo tofu. "The mushrooms have a lot of umami, the salty taste that also makes Parmesan cheese, soy sauce and red meat satisfactory," writes our food reporter Julia Moskin, in the Five Weeknight Dishes newsletter. "Together with the fermented black beans, they are the key to this version of the Sichuan standard, and I love this video of an expert home cook cooking the classic."
Watch: "There is no evil," a drama by Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, about people carrying out executions in the Islamic Republic, won first prize at the Berlin Film Festival.
Read: Can't I get to all the destinations we recommend in our 52 Places column? Read some books about them.
Smarter life: When was the last time you read a car owner's manual from start to finish? Probably never. But you should read This cheat sheet to personalize your car and enjoy it more.
And now for the backstory in …
Lessons from the 1918 pandemic
Last week, you may remember that we talked to Donald G. McNeil Jr., The Times infectious disease journalist, about the coronavirus. This week, we are circling with your comments on "The Daily."
Last week, President Trump tried to calm the public's fears by comparing the coronavirus with the flu. But that comparison may not be happy.
"I spend a lot of time thinking if I'm too alarmist or I'm not alarmist enough," said Donald, a veteran science and health reporter for The Times. "And this is alarmist, but I think it is justified at the moment. It reminds me of what I have read about the 1918 Spanish flu."
The 1918 flu was a big problem. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the USA. UU. They estimate that approximately one third of the world's population was infected in 1918 and 1919, causing At least 50 million deaths worldwide. The first indicators indicate that the coronavirus mortality rate is similar to that of the 1918 flu: approximately 2 percent.
"The annual flu, in a bad year, has a mortality rate of about 0.1 percent," said Donald. "So we are talking about 20 times more bad."
"You know, I am somewhat comforted by the fact that 80 percent of people have a mild illness," he added, "and that could be me and everyone I love, too. We could all get lucky. But not everyone who we know they will be lucky if this becomes something like 1918 ".
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Miguel
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the Joe Biden campaign.
• Here is today's mini crossword puzzle and a hint: hair for a hare (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The Book Review welcomes Elisa Gabbert as her next poetry columnist.