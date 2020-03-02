Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Some candidates have recently dropped out, especially Pete Buttigieg, who won the first contest of this primary, in Iowa, just a month ago. How has that changed on Tuesday's vote?

The short answer: We really don't know! Early voting has been going on for weeks in some of these states, so the votes already cast for Pete Buttigieg will not count. For those who have not yet voted, the polls do not give us much indication that their support could overwhelmingly go to a candidate. When asked about their second option, Mr. Buttigieg's sponsors were fairly divided between Mr. Biden, Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren, and a little more for Mr. Sanders.

Is there any state you will see in particular? California is the largest, and surveys have put it firmly in Sanders territory.

I will be watching California for sure. If Mrs. Warren is going to remain competitive, that's where it could happen. In addition, Texas has a large number of delegates, so that is also very important. Sanders has shown strength with Latino voters, so he could do well there.

Where are you going to report? I wish somewhere with good food?

Unfortunately, I'm going to eat pizza on election night at the New York Times world headquarters in Manhattan. But we are sending reporters across the country. It really is a great effort to get reports of so many contests at once.

That's all for this informative session. Until next time. – Miguel

Thank you

