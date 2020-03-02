Young Colorado voters count on Bernie to deliver

Quincy Marshall is his archetypal college voter who wants his vote to represent a break in the status quo, so it's no surprise that Marshall votes for Bernie Sanders in Tuesday's presidential primaries.

"I have very intense ideas about what should happen," said the Community College of Aurora student. “I want radicalism. Bernie is loud and angry, so maybe we get there. "

%MINIFYHTML133fc1ff56ce922269644bad053baf8d11% %MINIFYHTML133fc1ff56ce922269644bad053baf8d12%

Marshall's two most important priorities are probably not a surprise either: the 19-year-old wants equality and environmental protection, issues that he believes older generations have a hard time understanding.

"Honestly, that's almost everything I give (expletive)," they said. "I simply believe that the health of the United States pales in comparison to what is happening to the health of our Earth."

Young Colorado like Marshall are leading the 12-point advantage of Sanders in the Democratic primary here, according to a Magellan Strategies survey published last week. Almost half of the likely voters under 45 will probably or definitely support Sanders, while he was tied with Pete Buttigieg, who finished his campaign on Sunday, between 45 and 64, and is third with those over 65 years. crowd.

But young voters historically have not been reliable.

"If the participation of young voters is low, the race could be tougher for Bernie," said Ryan Winger, director of data analysis for Magellan, based in Colorado. "His theory was that he could increase participation, but we really didn't see it by a wide margin in the early states."

Values ​​vs. Electability

According to the Magellan survey, a slight majority of young people prefer a candidate who shares their values ​​over a candidate who is considered eligible, which explains why about 70% of young voters plan to support Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, the main progressive.

Still, the dislike of the majority of young people toward Republican President Donald Trump created a decisive moment for the participation of young voters in the midterm elections of 2018, Winger said, which could spark a similar interest in voting. this time.

"Many voters were not happy with Trump," he said. "Although he was not on the ballot, he injected a lot of energy into the Democratic base."

Zoe Baumgartner, a graduate of Denver East High School, joins that growing base of young Democrats determined to secure the presidency. But their vote lies in more than individual values.

"I consider myself a very liberal person," said Baumgartner, now a freshman at Northeastern University. "But at the same time, I am leaning towards more moderate candidates and who would be the best for democracy in general rather than who I see reflected in my personal beliefs."

And that candidate has not been so clear to her throughout the race. Baumgartner said that in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's primary, his favorite changed often, sometimes day by day. He finally decided on Amy Klobuchar.

Bern

But Colorado voters have a history with Sanders. In 2016, he led the Colorado caucus with 59% support in a face-to-face race with Hillary Clinton. Although changing the state to a presidential primary with a large Democratic camp makes this year's vote very different, Winger said, it caused the primary voters to receive the liberal's message.

"It really laid the foundation in 2016," he said. “People in Colorado may not be paying so much attention to the elections. But that helps Bernie because her appeals are consistent. There is no doubt what he believes. "

For young people, Sanders has the prestige. Even for voters who have not made a decision or have not paid much attention to the race, the energy of the Sanders campaign is hard to ignore. His proposals for free university tuition, taxing the rich and Medicare for all resonate with the students.

"It has many different points of view that other politicians don't really have towards college," said Christina De Luna, a student at the State Metro University. It has not yet been decided on who he plans to support, but the Sanders campaign is getting his attention.

"I was in Medicaid for a while and now I'm trying to get it back, and tuition is really hard to pay," said Xavier McGee-VanDenburgh, a freshman at the University of Colorado in Denver who likes Sanders' plan to health care. "I am trying to pay all these things that other countries incorporated into taxes."

Young voters could play a more important role than usual in general elections, representing between 16% and 17% of all ballots issued, according to Chris Keating, president of Keating Research, a Colorado-based research firm.

In a survey published last year, the left-wing voting group found that 79% of youth ages 18 to 29 feel unfavorable to Trump.

"That is the highest number of any age group in Colorado," said Keating.

"Based on that, I think three out of four will vote for the Democrat," he said. “Trump would need 54% of the remaining vote to win. Democrats would only need 47% of the votes to win. So, I think that with young voters really betting on anyone other than Trump, it's really hard for him to win the state. "

Keating said that if Democrats nominate a candidate for which younger voters are really excited, their participation rates in general elections could be higher than he is projecting.

"Right now, it seems that candidate is Bernie Sanders," he said.

Identity policy

For young Democrats, social problems are at the center of their political tendencies. Having grown through the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements and in the midst of a radical change in the rights of LGBTQ + people, tolerance is critical to the way young Democrats approach politics.

"Equality through race, gender, sexuality, all that," said Lydia Prather, a senior at the Colorado School of Mines. "That's the most important thing, really."

Among young Republicans, social problems are more complex.

"It's much easier for us to disagree about economic or foreign policy issues than about social issues," said Joey Fratino, president of the University Republicans at the University of Colorado Boulder. "It is not a winning debate on university campuses."

Fratino said some of his fiscally conservative friends vote for Democratic candidates because they disagree with the positions of Republican candidates on social issues.

"I think we should emphasize individual freedom instead," he said.

Still, Colorado's youth were among the 15,000 to 20,000 people who attended the Trump rally in Colorado Springs last month, and some of them strongly think of keeping social problems as part of their policy.

"Immigration has not yet been resolved," said José Rodríguez, a student at Pikes Peak Community College who is an unaffiliated and neutral voter at Trump, despite attending the rally. "… We should make it harder to enter but easier to get the status."

The pollsters' findings can help to understand how young voters think about the elections, but if they will vote in large numbers it is still a big question.

Since Sanders' main success in Colorado and across the country depends on young people coming out to support him, Winger said: "There is still a lot in the air."

Jack Crowley, a student at CU Denver, said he believes Sanders has a better chance of winning the Democratic nomination and presidency this year than in 2016, and Crowley is everything to him.

"I am not sure how feasible it is for him to be elected, but I would like to see him be elected, so I am going to vote for him," he said. "It represents a much more inclusive energy, and I think it would be beneficial for the American people."