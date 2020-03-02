YOU. Snoop Dogg quotes and fans agree completely – Read his message about children

YOU. He was recently in the spotlight when it was revealed that he had several achievements. He marked an important achievement for his career, and his wife, Tiny Harris, was really proud of him.

Tiny made sure to publicly congratulate her husband on her social media account, just to mark the important event.

Tip also offered his gratitude to this entire team after winning a NAACP award for Rhythm and flow.

Now, T.I. He shared a quote from Snoop Dogg about children and the need to protect them, and his followers completely agreed. Look at his message below.

Someone agreed and said: ‘100 percent … That Gabriel Fernández documentary is crazy. Be sure to protect children at all costs. "

A follower posted this: ‘We have to take care of each other and the other children. It is right ".

One commenter wrote: "A village is still needed." Protecting and providing for someone else's children, as if they were ours, is the last sign of virility, "and someone else said:" Very true. Remember, it takes a village to raise a child. "

A follower told Tip that "My baby mom would laugh at this post! She protected her boyfriend before she protected my daughter !!!"

One commenter said: ‘Well said, I hope everyone takes this seriously. Thanks for posting. & # 39;

Apart from this, Tip also showed his support for another cause and posted the following message and video:

‘Everyone joins the @pawkids_at_grovepark movement, they heard my brother @killermike, it's time to give back to a cause that starts at home here in Atlanta. We have to unite as a community to instill positive affirmations for our young people who are leading the future. Any donation is important, but also remember that the more we do today at home, it will create a greater impact on our future, "Tip subtitled in his publication.

Ad

Someone believes that "children need to be raised correctly … It is up to them to decide to choose the path they want to lead … We owe them that."



Post views:

3