Yara Shahidi channels Aaliyah for an upcoming episode of "Grown-ish,quot;

Although our beloved Aaliyah left, she certainly does not forget and her influence can be found everywhere, just ask Yara Shaidi. Recently channeled the vibrations of the great Aaliyah recoil for an upcoming episode of "Grown-ish,quot; and we are totally stagnant.

Aaliyah was a great influence in a variety of areas, such as music, fashion and beauty. Therefore, it makes sense that young stars like Yara Shaidi want to get close and get out of their iconic arsenal of looks.

If you are a fan of "Grown-ish," then you are familiar with Yara's character, Zoey, who has his own inspiring appearance in each episode of the show. A new breakthrough for the next spring finale of the show has just been released and in the episode, it pays tribute to Black Hollywood icons like Janet Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson and, of course, Aaliyah.

In the episode titled "Zoey's Big Decision," Yara takes off her best Tommy Hilfiger outfit inspired by Aaliyah, complete with Babygirl's characteristic swoop bang hairstyle, known as the Aaliyah swoop, Timberland boots, the top of the Stomach and wide pants.

Fans will soon discover why Yara dresses like Aaliyah, but we are guessing that it has something to do with her fledgling fashion stylist career that has skyrocketed in the current season of the show.

The spring finale of the third season of "Grown-ish,quot; airs on March 5th and 8PM in Freeform, so if you are a fan of the program you will not have to wait much longer to find out what happens.

Roommates, what do you think about this?