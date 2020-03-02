XFL power classification: Houston remains at the top, the fall of D.C. Continue to Week 5

%MINIFYHTML06dcc77496884dc740980c37c67b3e5811% %MINIFYHTML06dcc77496884dc740980c37c67b3e5812%

The Houston Roughnecks remain the only undefeated team heading to Week 5 of the XFL action.

Houston beat Dallas 27-20 in a battle in the state that was the big showdown in Week 4. The Roughnecks have some competition in the top half of the league, however, they will be lurking in the last week of the first half. it's from the season.

Here's a look at Sporting News's XFL ratings in Week 5:

XFL rating for week 5

1. Houston Roughnecks (4-0)

P.J. Walker passed for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the victory against Dallas, and did all that despite a quiet performance by Cam Phillips, who had a catch for nine yards. Walker has 987 aerial yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions, and is still the best quarterback in the league. Houston returns home to face Seattle in week 5.

2. St. Louis BattleHawks (3-1)

Jordan Ta & # 39; amu is giving Walker a run for the title of best quarterback in the league. He showed it with 264 yards and 63 yards on the ground in a 23-16 victory against Seattle. Will Hill led the defense with his second interception in so many weeks. Ta’amu is second in the league in aerial yards (876) and fourth in ground yards (186). St. Louis travels to D.C. in week 5 for a major XFL Eastern showdown that should have implications in the playoffs.

3. Dallas Renegades (2-2)

The Forsaken stayed behind 15-0 before recovering against Houston, but the loss leaves them two games behind in the XFL West. Donald Parham remains a problem of confrontation for the defenses. He caught his fourth touchdown in the last three starts of Landry Jones. Jones passed for 205 yards but also had three interceptions. Dallas averaged only 3.4 yards per play in the loss. Forsaken can recover at home next week against New York.

4. Defenders D.C. (2-2)

Defenders tend to fall after another bad defeat on the road. Tampa Bay criticized D.C. 25-0, and Cardale Jones fought for the second consecutive game. Jones scored a quarterback qualification of 30.9 in 3.3 yards per attempt, and the ground game achieved 13 carries for 46 yards. D.C. He is 2-0 at home and will seek to end the fall against St. Louis.

5. New York Guardians (2-2)

The Guardians found their quarterback in former AAF star Luis Pérez in a 17-14 victory against Los Angeles. Pérez connected 18 of 26 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. Pass totals are modest, but he did not tip the ball. New York also has three players with at least two catches. They remain in the hunt for playoffs in the XFL East despite early season fights.

6. Los Angeles Wildcats (1-3)

Josh Johnson passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns and continues to improve as a quarterback, but the Wildcats finished 2 of 11 on the third chance. New York reached the winning field goal of the game with 10:54 remaining. Nelson Spruce (256 receiving yards) and Tre McBride (236) are in the top five in the league, so LA. they will remain in the games, but they need to finish. The Wildcats play Tampa Bay at home in week 5.

7. Seattle Dragons (1-3)

The Dragons are the last team to change quarterbacks. Seattle beat Brandon Silvers by B.J. Daniels, a former star quarterback in South Florida, in the loss to St. Louis. Daniels went 5 out of 10 for 50 yards, but added seven carries for 84 yards. Seattle made it interesting after falling behind 17-3. Hope Daniels takes the photos against Houston. That should be a better than expected confrontation.

8. Tampa Bay Vipers (1-3)

Tampa Bay jumped to a 16-0 halftime lead and beat Defenders 223-79 in the first two quarters. Taylor Cornelius was effective with 211 aerial yards per touchdown and one interception. The running game was the story, however, with De & # 39; Veon Smith (24 carries, 122 yards) and Jacques Patrick (21 carries, 108 yards) tearing apart the Defenders' defense. The Vipers won their first victory, and can take advantage of it in Week 5 against LA.