Wrapped in silence: the death of a schoolboy in South Africa | Children's rights

Johannesburg, South Africa – Thirteen-year-old Enock Mpianzi lay in bed, restless with emotion. The next day, Wednesday, January 15, I would be the first as a high school student.

It would also be the first time he had attended a camp for the night: two nights in the bush with his classmates as part of the orientation towards Parktown High School & # 39 ;, a prestigious school in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, previously only for whites.

"Tomorrow will be a great day," he told his parents, Congolese immigrants who had arrived in South Africa in 2001 and their three older brothers.

The next day, Enock, another 197 students and seven teachers headed to Nyati Bush and River Break, a natural shelter and camp about 70 kilometers (44 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.

At sunset, Enock was dead.

He reportedly drowned during a rafting activity. But it took until Thursday for the school to realize that he was missing and until Friday for his swollen and lifeless body to emerge from the Crocodile River.

A nation in shock

On February 1, when Enock's Burgundy coffin was dropped to the ground in the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg, there were still questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

After a preliminary investigation, the results of which were published at the end of January, the education department said the trip was "an unauthorized activity,quot; that had not been approved by the district authorities. The provincial education minister Panyaza Lesufi suspended the director of Parktown Boys & # 39 ;, and a forensic investigation was initiated to investigate Enock's death. the results The forensic investigation was to be released last week, but it has been delayed, according to reports, to allow consultations with the Mpianzi family.

Enock's funeral day was attended by his family, friends, a government representative and a member of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). It was also broadcast live by the state broadcaster in South Africa to a nation shocked by the death of the schoolboy.

Although Parktown Boys & # 39; held a separate memorial service for Enock earlier that week, Enock's mother, Anto Mpianzi, told Al Jazeera the school "He didn't even bother attending his funeral."

"We are surprised and we are still looking for answers because nobody at the school is talking to us," he said, speaking in French, his words translated by Enock's older brother, Yves, at his brother-in-law's house in the suburb of Malvern. One day after the funeral.

On February 20, Ian Levitt, family lawyer, told local media the school had not contacted the Mpianzis "in any significant way,quot; since the loss of their son.

Disintegrated, but not the same

Founded in 1923, Parktown Boys & # 39; is one of the oldest schools in Johannesburg, and one of the best performing high schools in the continent.

Although it is not as elitist as the country Private schools – Rates may vary from R130,000 ($ 8,500) to $ 300,000 ($ 19,400) per year – Parktown Boys & # 39; is an old "Model-C,quot; school. These partially government-funded schools were reserved for white children under apartheid and, almost 30 years after South African schools were disintegrated, they continue to enjoy the legacy of their past privilege.

Under apartheid, schools for white children were better equipped and funded than those for non-white children, and schools for black children were particularly disadvantaged. Today, historically black schools and those in historically black areas continue to be with few resources.

Parktown Boys & # 39 ;, whose main building is a heritage site, has a sports center of R4.6 million ($ 300,000), water polo, hockey, rugby and golf facilities, a wide range of extracurricular activities and funds from its ex student.

Rates are R55,000 (approximately $ 3,580) per year in a country where the average worker earns less than R7,000 ($ 450) per month.

For Enock's family, that is a significant sum. His father, Guy-Itamba Mpianzi, does not have a regular job, although he has occasionally worked selling cars, and Anto is unemployed. They raised the money to send it to school and often have to rely on family and friends to receive financial support. They borrowed R870 ($ 58) to cover the cost of sending Enock to the camp.

But, Enock's brother, Yves, told the mourners at his funeral: "For us, sending someone like Enock to school was not a wild card."

While his other brothers, Mordecai and Shadrack, stood, with their eyes lowered, at his side with Enock's coffin in front of them, Yves continued: "It was also not a game we were playing with his life, so that he would then be packed and they will show back to us as a body that no longer had life. "

Enock was, Yves told the crowd, the "protected egg we were very protective of."

"We sent Enock to that particular school, Parktown Boys & # 39 ;, so he could be a better person in society. But why do the people we trust his life betray us and show us what they can't do? exactly that?"

Enock went to this school because they believed it is a better school. Because we still live in a country where there are better schools. And these schools are in white communities. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, EFF

Business opportunity

Enock, who dreamed of enrolling in Parktown Boys & # 39; High and one day becoming a lawyer, had high hopes for his future.

In December, I had listed them in a letter to God.

A little more than a month later, her cousin, Debora Kodiemoka, read that letter aloud at her funeral:

"Things I don't want to happen: I don't want to be shot. I don't want to be stabbed. I don't want to be robbed. I don't want to be defeated by peer pressure, like killing, stealing, smoking and drink What I want God to do for me: I would like God to help me pay my school fees sports To help me make good friends next year To help me move from grade 8 to grade 12. To help me to be good in the matters I am struggling with. I want God to give my mother a job. May God give me we are a safe place to live in Jo & # 39; burg. So God bless my mother to be there on my wedding day. For my mother to be there to hug her grandchildren. And please, God, buy me a Playstation 4. "

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, of the opposition EFF party, which has offered free legal assistance to the family while seeking answers about Enock's death, also addressed the mourners at the funeral.

"(Enock) went to this school because they thought it was a better school. Because we still live in a country where there are better schools," Ndlozi said. "And these schools are in white communities. These schools are under white administration. These schools are expensive to enter. They are marketed."

Decades after apartheid ended, racial and economic realities still impact access to education, since the majority of low-income people living near poorly equipped schools are black, while the best schools tend to being in expensive suburbs that remain largely white.

& # 39; A life that is worth less than a life jacket & # 39;

At Malvern's house, the day after the funeral, Anto told Al Jazeera that the family wanted the best for Enock.

"I was really excited," he explained, "because I had never been to a camp before and we were so sure that the school would take care of him."

"What has happened now is very painful."

Initial reports in the South African media suggested that Enock had died because his parents could not afford him a life jacket. What these reports did not mention was that the school had not requested that parents pay or provide life jackets, such as lyrics The school sent the parents before the trip revealed later.

The news of Enock's death sparked a public protest against Parktown Boys & # 39 ;, and many accused him of negligence. In the week after drowning, some protesters gathered outside the school, carrying banners with slogans like "The life of a black child is worth less than the price of a life jacket."

In the month since the funeral, the school remained silent while Lesufi, the education minister of Gauteng province, of which Johannesburg is a part, said the findings of the unpublished forensic report revealed "many, many bad actions for those who have been given the mandate to care for our children. "

The Mpainzi family, meanwhile, has stopped talking to the media and asked criminal charges to be presented against those responsible.

& # 39; All we want is the truth & # 39;

The Mpianzis have a flat in Yeoville, an area of ​​the city center that houses many migrant families, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, who moved to South Africa after apartheid ended up looking for a better life.

It is just four kilometers (2.5 miles) east of the leafy historically white middle-class suburb of Parktown. But, while Parktown hosts a series of historic mansions and heritage sites, Yeoville, which was once an art and entertainment center, has seen better days.

Since Enock's death, his family has spent more time in the house of his uncle, Sebastian Kodiemoka, in Malvern, a working-class suburb halfway six kilometers (3.8 miles) east of Yeoville.

The Malvern house was a center of activity in the days after Enock's funeral, with mourners, neighbors, family and friends coming and going.

"This is home for everyone," Sebastian told Al Jazeera, sitting in a garden chair inside a sparsely furnished room. "I asked (Enock's family) to come and stay with me here because it is bigger and more comfortable than the flat in Yeoville."

Sebastian expressed the need for the family of closure and justice. "All we want is the truth of the school and the government," he said.

& # 39; Negligence & # 39;

For Anto, the last day he saw his son alive began with joy and anticipation.

Although details of what happened that day remain incomplete, media reports, including a anonymous testimony of a student who was on the trip: he paints an image that many believe indicates negligence.

Among the details that have emerged, which are leaked in statements from the school and the camp, speeches by the provincial education minister, media reports and rare testimony from students, are some of the following: Enock and other eighth grade students were instructed to build an improvised raft and use it to cross the Crocodile River; that the raft (sometimes called "stretcher,quot;) had to be built using fine bamboo sticks and shoelaces; that while crossing the river, the raft overturned; that when the children screamed for help, there were no teachers nearby; that the students did not wear life jackets; and that after the other children arrived at a safe place and informed the teachers that Enock had disappeared, the teachers ruled out their concerns.

Enock was reportedly carried away by the strong current of the river. The student who spoke anonymously to a local radio station, he said that the raft overturned shortly after they got into the water, that the boys struggled to grab the bamboo sticks when they were released, and that he saw Enock struggling to swim.

the school and the to camp Each made statements following the accident. The school provided a basic timeline and some details about what happened, while Nyati Lodge said it had not received a list of the names of Parktown Boys students before the camp began, and that without going through the list It was the day Enock died, so it took hours to realize he was missing.

Al Jazeera tried to contact Parktown Boys & # 39; and Nyati Lodge several times during the presentation of this article. No one at the school was available to comment, while calls to the camp were not answered.

& # 39; Culture of silence & # 39;

Speaking in the memorial service which was held at Parktown Boys & # 39; on January 28, the provincial education minister, Lesufi, urged students to speak and not feel pressured to silence.

"No child under our leadership … will be attacked, traumatized and will not be allowed to speak solely because there is a code of conduct that says & # 39; children are children & # 39; and & # 39; children are men, and they shouldn't cry & # 39; "he said.

"I urge you, wherever you see wrong, say it; I will protect you."

Days before, the student who spoke with the media anonymously said that the school principal had instructed the students who were in the camp not to talk to anyone about the accident.

The culture of silence around incidents such as the Mpianzi case further exacerbates the errors inherent in the classist and unequal atmosphere in the old white schools, and alienates the students. Faranaaz Veriava, Section 27

It is not the first time that there are suggestions that there are a entrenched "culture of silence,quot; at Parktown Boys & # 39 ;. In 2018, the school's assistant water polo coach, Collan Rex, was convicted of 144 counts of sexual abuse and 14 counts of assault involving 23 students in a trial that shed light on an unofficial silence code at the school .

"The Mpianzi incident raises questions about the continued use of initiation and the toxic masculinity inherent in many schools," said the head of education of Section 27, a South African NGO, to Al Jazeera Faranaaz Veriava.

"The culture of silence surrounding incidents such as the Mpianzi case further exacerbates the errors inherent in the class and unequal atmosphere in the old white schools, and alienates the students," he said.

A lost dream

For many, Enock's story has served to highlight that, although, in theory, all South Africans now have access to all schools, the poorest black students may face a form of less direct, but still life-threatening, discrimination.

Explaining the opening of old Model-C schools in a journalistic column In January, columnist Eusebius McKaiser wrote that blacks "were so excited about the aesthetics of black and white children that they went to the old Model C schools in the 1990s, the image and the desire of a post-middle class racial race that (they) did not want or refused (depending on how kind they want to be in their self-examination) to ask difficult questions about the institutional values, cultural norms and practices of these schools. "

Pierre de Vos, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Cape Town, believes that schools can do much more to create an educational climate that does not turn the difference into discrimination.

"Indirect racial discrimination occurs when measures that appear to have nothing to do with race disproportionately impact people of a specific race," de Vos explained.

Enock's dream was ended on January 15, 2020 by a system that did not ensure that security was crucial. Jean Bwasa, family friend

"Failure to understand that not all students are equal and that not all come from the same economic circumstances inevitably leads to injustice. If schools do not respect difference and diversity and do not take proactive measures to deal with the difference, unfair discrimination inevitably arises. "

Author Malaika Wa Azania, referring to her 2015 book, Memories of a Free Born: Reflections on the Rainbow Nation, has publicly stated: "The reality is that attending these (former white) schools places black children in a better position to access higher-level institutions learning quality. If I had never been to an old Model C school, I would never walk through the halls of the University of Rhodes. "

But attending a prestigious school did not save Enock, Ndlozi of the EFF told the mourners.

"Many children wake up every day to cross dangerous rivers just to go and ask for education … But in the right schools, these things don't happen. In the right schools in the suburban areas of the country, there is better attention. So, How did Enock?, In a school declared better, does he have to be a victim in a river? "He asked.

For those in the Enock family and community, the loss is palpable.

"His parents had a dream for their son," said Jean Bwasa, a friend and educator of the Mpianzi family, at Enock's funeral. "His father said that Enock wanted to study in a good school, a & # 39; good school & # 39;", Bwasa made a gesture to emphasize the words. "He lived up to his promise to give his son the opportunity to be the best … the opportunity to be among the best, the opportunity, if only to give him the opportunity, to be the best he can be. And Parktown was his dream. " school."

Enock – said Bwasa – is now "a lost dream for his family,quot;.

"His own dream ended on January 15, 2020, for a system that did not ensure that security was crucial, not only for Enock but for any of the children on that trip, any of the children in South Africa, any of the children on the continent. "