Women do science: the dolphin sanctuary of Greece | Oceans

Anastasia Miliou knows almost everything there is to know about dolphins.

She is a hydrobiologist and scientific director of the Marine Conservation Institute of Archipelagos. It is the largest NGO of its kind and has monitored marine life in the Aegean Sea for the past 20 years.

It is also in the middle of a project to house the world's first marine life sanctuary in front of the small Greek island of Lipsi.

A remote village, the greenish blue waters of the sanctuary will offer shelter to local animals, as well as to the wounded or threatened throughout the world. This includes dolphins freed from captivity as marine life parks, much criticized for their treatment of animals, fall into public disgrace and close.

It will also house marine animals threatened by the 8 million tons of plastic waste thrown into the ocean every year.

But building the remote sanctuary, away from noise pollution and human activity, is not an easy task.

Construction is complicated since they must secure funds, organize logistics and build a diverse habitat for future animal hosts.

Meanwhile, Anastasia is a mentor to a team of young women, transmitting science and confidence to study and protect the rich ecosystems of the ocean.

Source: Al Jazeera News