Woman in critical condition after crash and escape accident – Up News Info Detroit

Matilda Coleman
DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A woman is in critical condition after an outrage in Detroit.

It happened on Sunday at 1:10 a.m. in the area of ​​W. McNichols and Stahelin Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was crossing the street when she was struck by an unknown suspect who was driving a black Escalade or Yukon with serious damage to the front.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Fatal Squad Unit of the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

