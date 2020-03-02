Woman in critical condition after crash and escape accident – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A woman is in critical condition after an outrage in Detroit.

It happened on Sunday at 1:10 a.m. in the area of ​​W. McNichols and Stahelin Avenue.

%MINIFYHTML40312cd36615c12b457b10c5e36dcad413% %MINIFYHTML40312cd36615c12b457b10c5e36dcad414%

Police say the 30-year-old victim was crossing the street when she was struck by an unknown suspect who was driving a black Escalade or Yukon with serious damage to the front.

%MINIFYHTML40312cd36615c12b457b10c5e36dcad415% %MINIFYHTML40312cd36615c12b457b10c5e36dcad416%

Anyone with information is requested to call the Fatal Squad Unit of the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.