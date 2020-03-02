Winners and losers of the NFL Combine: Isaiah Simmons dominates, Jalen Hurts gets up, Chase Young skips the shot at No. 1

%MINIFYHTML86d9c091a4519d44a34b557c023325a311% %MINIFYHTML86d9c091a4519d44a34b557c023325a312%

The NFL combine is over. How will the 2020 NFL Draft affect?

%MINIFYHTML86d9c091a4519d44a34b557c023325a313% %MINIFYHTML86d9c091a4519d44a34b557c023325a314%

Joe Burrow of LSU, the winner of the 2019 Heisman Trophy and projected the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, decided not to pitch during his training. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio state runner J.K. Dobbins also chose not to exercise, and neither did Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young.

%MINIFYHTML86d9c091a4519d44a34b557c023325a315% %MINIFYHTML86d9c091a4519d44a34b557c023325a316%

2020 NFL COMBINE:

Results Tracker | The best 40 times | TV schedule

However, there are still more than enough stories to follow at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Sporting News is tracking the winners and losers of the NFL Combine. Here is the complete list:

Winners and losers of the NFL Combine

Sunday March 1: defensive backs

Winner: Jeff Okudah

Okudah could have abandoned his training after an awkward fall during field exercises, but the day ended. Okudah ran a 4.48 in the 40s, recorded a 41 in the vertical jump and responded to reporters who questioned his video game. He is among the best defensive players in the draft and is ready to be the next corner of the Ohio State Pro Bowl in the NFL.

Winner: Utah defensive backs

The Utes had a trio of defensive tests in Indy. Javelin Guidy ran the fastest 40 among the defenders with a 4.29. He was also among the best in the bench press with a 21. Terrell Burgess ran a 4.46 and a 20 in the bench press. Even Jaylon Johnson, who was popular in drills last season, ran a 4.5 and launched a vertical jump of 36.5. Kyle Whittingham will have a good recruitment tool on draft day when these players are selected.

Loser: Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott

Alohi Gilman ran a 4.60 and Jalen Elliott ran a 4.80, times they could face the two Irish Fighting players on draft day. Gilman performed well in the wide jump (119), and Elliott looked better in the field exercises. Both are high character safety devices that will have a chance at the next level, but could slide down the board after their workouts.

Winner: L’Jarius Sneed

Are you looking for a day sleeper? Sneed could be that guy. He had 177 tackles and eight interceptions at Louisiana Tech, and he tested well at Combine. Sneed, a 6-foot, 192-pound insurance, ran a 4.37 on the 40-yard board and recorded a 41-inch vertical. He fought with a 12 on the bench, but the numbers add up to a round selection that should be maintained.

Loser: J.R. Reed

Reed, an American security team in Georgia, had an average combine. He ran a 4.54, which is not bad considering this 6-1 frame, 202 pounds, but he registered a 15 in the bank. Reed had the opportunity to participate in the discussion with SEC security partners Grant Delpit and Xavier McKinney, but an average presentation at Combine will force teams to rely on the tape.

Saturday, February 29: linebackers, defensive linemen

Winner: Isaiah Simmons

Simmons, a 6-4 and 238-pound linebacker, ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard run as part of a remarkable Combine where he proved to be a top 10 pick. Simmons also added a 39-inch vertical jump and a wide jump 11 feet The converted security was one of the most versatile defenders on the FBS last season. This performance ensures that it will go in the top 10. Simmons will also be considered for the top five.

MORE: Simmons' performance leaves Twitter astonished

Winner: James Smith-Williams

Smith-Williams ran a 4.6 on the 40-yard board and followed with a 4.52 on the 20-yard shuttle. Those races drove him, especially given that he finished his five-year career in the state of North Carolina with only eight catches. However, the only full season of Smith-Williams, in 2018, was productive, so his work is a nod to the development of the Wolfpack program player.

Loser: Chase Young's bet to be No. 1

To be clear, we don't doubt Young, but his decision to pass training will make it difficult for a team to justify the use of the No. 1 pick to catch him. Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett used the combine to secure their status as the number 1 pick. Young will continue to work on Ohio State's professional day, but that might not attract the same attention as Combine's focus. It is likely to be the chosen number 2 as a result.

Winner: Jabari Zuniga

Zuniga, a Florida runner who is 6-3 and 264 pounds, put together excellent training. He ran 4.64 in the 40-yard run before hitting 29 on the bench press. He added a 33-inch vertical for good measurement and seemed fluent in stock market exercises.

Loser: A.J. Epenesa

The results of Epenesa should be viewed in context. He ran a 5.04 in the 40s and repeated 17 on the bench, numbers that were no better than Kenny Willekes of Michigan State, who ran a 4.87 and repeated 32 on the bench. However, Epenesa probably won't be an edge thrower, and the tape on it in all three or five techniques will have more weight. Still, it's okay to expect more from Iowa's highly advocate.

Winner: Khaleke Hudson

The Michigan linebacker / security impressed with 30 reps on the bench press and 4.57 on the 40-yard board. It also showed a 33-inch vertical jump and a 120-inch wide jump. It was an outstanding performance of another hybrid in defense of Don Brown, and could be valuable in a scheme that can use that athletics. Hudson was not as impressive as Simmons, but his performance should take him to the top.

Loser: Michael Divinity

The LSU linebacker did not make a good test. He ran a 4.85 in the 40s and achieved only a 17 in the bench press. This does not help in the case of a player who was not eligible for a part of last season. His teammate Patrick Queen, who ran a 4.51, recorded an 18 in the bench press.

Friday, February 28: brokers, offensive linemen and specialists

Winner: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor was a prolific runner in college, running for 6,174 yards and 42 touchdowns for Wisconsin. He increased his stock with a 4.39 on the 40-yard board and backed it up with a 36-inch vertical jump. Taylor's performance was the talk of runner training. It could be the first runner selected as a result.

Loser: Zack Moss

Moss ran a 4.65 in the 40-yard race, a time he will have to improve on his professional day. Moss hit 19 on the bench press. The 40 is not everything, but that time could have left the Utah standout in the Round 4 range.

Winner: Cam Akers

Akers was a five-star runner who had two 1,000-yard seasons in the state of Florida, and that talent could best be accomplished at the next level. He ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard run, a good time for a 217-pound kick. He also finished with 20 in the bench press.

Winner: Tristan Wirfs

The Iowa tackle made a show and made it difficult for teams to pass it. He ran a 4.85 on the 40-yard board and led all linemen with a 36.5-inch vertical jump. He added 24 reps in the bench press. It comes from the constant flow of Hawkeyes tackles and should be able to combine their combined training in a first-round position.

Winner: Mekhi Becton

Becton, a 6-7 and 364-pound tackle, became a trending topic in Indianapolis when it was revealed that he had 17 percent body fat. Becton then ran a 5.10 on the 40-yard board, which shows that the big man can move. If there was any doubt that the Louisville tackle was a top 10 prospect, then he deleted it. Becton lost a large portion of the field portion after leaving with oppression in the legs. The buzz you created, however, should be moved to the draft.

Loser: Trey Adams

Adams already comes with health problems, and ran a 5.6 on the 40-yard board and didn't do a bench press. The Washington tackle has talent, but it could go to Day 2, or even Day 3, depending on a disappointing performance by Combine.

Winner: Charlie Heck

Sporting News made a profile of the North Carolina 6-8 and 311 pound tackle last season, and predictably tested well and showed a good move for its size. Heck hit a 21 on the bench press and ran a 5.16 on the 40-yard board. Given the bloodline, he is the son of Chiefs' offensive line coach Andy Heck, here is a possible draft value.

Loser: hard injuries

Becton was not the only player who left with an injury. Cohl Cabral of Arizona State and Lloyd Cushenberry of LSU left after the 40-yard run. It was especially painful to see Cushenberry fall, which was an emerging prospect all week. You should be able to compensate for that on the professional day of LSU.

Thursday, February 27: quarterbacks, open receivers and closed wings

Winners: Chase Claypool

Claypool, a 6-4 and 238-pound receiver of Notre Dame, was the topic of conversation on Day 1. He improved his actions by running a 4.42 in his second 40-yard run to go with 19 reps on the bench press and a 40.5- inch vertical jump. Its potential appeal as a wide / closed-wing hybrid could lead it to the first round consideration for a team that seeks to create mismatches.

He was not the only former Irish wrestling pin who impressed. The tight end Cole Kmet ran a 4.7 and led all the closed ends with a vertical of 37 inches. Even Chris Finke, a possible slot receiver, ran a 4.57 with a 40-inch vertical. It is a nod to the development of program players under Brian Kelly.

Winner: Jalen hurts

Hurts made it clear in the part of the interview that he will play as quarterback at the next level. Then he showed why in his training. He ran a 4.54 in the 40s, the fastest in the position. His footwork and delivery seemed polished during the training part. The Heisman Trophy finalist didn't look so different from the other quarterbacks in his group, which included Justin Herbert of Oregon and Jake Fromm of Georgia.

Loser: QBs seek to go third parties

Burrow and Tagovailoa are generally considered the first two QBs that will leave the board; the others did not jump enough of the page to make sure they were third parties. Herbert is still the best bet after a solid performance. Fromm was consistent and Eason was decent. However, Jordan Love, Utah, had the best night of the group, and could be that third quarterback at the end. However, none of those quarterbacks were off the charts. That means there could be some surprises on draft night after Burrow and Tagovailoa.

Winner: Albert Okwuegbunam

This is not an amazing kind of tight end, but the Missouri tight end provided the first revealing moment with a 4.49 in the 40s. That is the fourth best time for a tight end since 2003, and is in elite company with Vernon Davis , who ran 4.38 in 2006 and became the No. 6 pick in that year's draft. Okwuegbunam production for the Tigers decreased with each season after a first year of the first year in which he caught 11 touchdowns. However, he had 23 career touchdowns in just 98 catches, and impressive training should propel him to draft boards.

Winner: Justin Jefferson

Jefferson, one of Burrow's favorite goals at LSU last season, shone at the right time. The 6-1 and 202-pound receiver ran a 4.43 in the 40s and stood out in the field portion. That will make it an attractive addition to any offense. Jefferson had 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 2019 national champions. He won't need those $ 100 bills from Odell Beckham Jr. onwards; Jefferson will soon make more than enough money.

Losers: Harrison Bryant and Adam Trautman

These sleepers did not take advantage of the spotlight. Bryant won the Mackey Award last year as the most important tight end in the country after concluding a fantastic race with Florida Atlantic. He ran a 4.73 in the 40s and achieved 13 in the bench press, totals that can make teams doubt. Trautman has the reputation of being a hidden gem after catching 23 touchdowns at FCS Dayton in the last two seasons, but he ran a 4.8 in the 40s and hit 18 at the bench press. He had a 6.78 in the exercise of three cones, which was the best among the tight ends. Both prospects might have to wait a little longer than expected on draft night.

Winner: Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy

Ruggs did not break the 40-yard record, but recorded 4.28 and 4.31, respectively, in his two races. Ruggs suffered a quadruple injury in the process, but that should not affect his condition. Jeudy, who was Alabama's most consistent receiver in the past two years, ran a 4.45. That was faster than the Oklahoma CeeDee Lamb, which ran a 4.50. Crimson Tide receivers have a proven track record with stars like Julio Jones and Amari Cooper, and Ruggs and Jeudy join those two as first-round players.

Loser: Laviska Shenault

Shenault was a stallion in Colorado, but did not have a great performance in the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.59 on his first attempt and did not run a second time. Shenault seemed to suffer an injury, which would allow some room for maneuver. You can make up for it on Colorado's professional day, but in a talented project for the receiver, this performance could lead to a slip on the board.