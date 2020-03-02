Will Johnny Depp reprise his role as Jack Sparrow?

It has been reported that Johnny Depp could potentially repeat his role as Jack Sparrow in the assumption pirates of the Caribbean reboot, we reveal We Got This Covered. Initially, Disney felt that he could not return to work with Depp due to his case of domestic abuse with Amber Heard.

For that reason, the company allegedly chose to replace it with Zac Efron. Fans of the Secret window The actor was not happy to hear that Zac Efron would replace Johnny Depp, so apparently Disney decided not to.

The media claims that Disney is more comfortable with the idea of ​​hiring Johnny as Jack Sparrow once again, however, no other source has stated that Johnny would do it a second time. As previously reported, Depp's reputation was questioned due to his tumultuous relationship with Amber Heard.

Earlier this year, Todd Malm reported on a court hearing in which Depp's text messages to actor Paul Bettany were read aloud. The texts show the actor saying he will "burn,quot; and "drown,quot; his wife. The embarrassing messages of 2013 were read in front of the court with Depp present claimed.

The actor wrote to Bettany about his wife of the time, "let's burn Amber,quot;, in addition to the comments made in the previous paragraph.

Some social media users have noticed that the texts appear to be satirical in nature, especially since Johnny said in later messages that the last thing he wanted to do was go back home and download his problems to his partner.

In addition, the messages revealed Johnny's substance abuse problems, in which he claimed that he had been abusing pills and alcohol. Mr. Depp states that when he picked up Amber at LAX, he had been taking a variety of substances all day.

When the actor asked him how he was, Depp wrote: "ugly, friend." As noted earlier, in the same message exchange, Depp said he refused to "spray his anger,quot; on his spouse. Since Depp's domestic abuse came to light, there has been a change in public reception, especially after Heard's audio recordings leaked admitting he hit him in the press.



