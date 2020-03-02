Will Ben Stiller join the cast of & # 39; Fast and Furious 9 & # 39 ;?

WENN / Avalon

It is likely that the star of & # 39; Meet the Parents & # 39; Have a small role in the next installment of the franchise & # 39; Fast and Furious & # 39 ;, as it is reported that you will film your scenes & # 39; soon & # 39 ;.

Funny man Ben Stiller He is reportedly preparing to accelerate his engine after joining the cast of the next sequel in "Fast and Furious"franchise.

According to page six of the New York Post, the "Meet the Parents" star should film their scenes for "F9"" soon ", although it is probably only a small role since the action adventure will be launched in May.

No further details have been revealed about Stiller's alleged involvement, and representatives of both the actor and the Universal Pictures project have not yet commented.

If the news of the casting is true, it will join the stars of the franchise. Vin Diesel, Michelle RodriguezY Ludacris on screen as well as newcomer John Cena.

Helen Mirren Y Charlize Theron will also present, repeating its 2017 roles "The fate of the furious".