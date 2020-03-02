Why did the bachelorette party have to be Clare Crawley?

"This is about me now."

Bachelor Nation: meet your new protagonist, like Clare Crawley has been officially named the next star of High school, marking his fifth time in finding love within the franchise after appearing in The Bachelor, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise Y The Bachelor Winter Games.

%MINIFYHTMLca24e2be47fbb451476cb618ce31e51911% %MINIFYHTMLca24e2be47fbb451476cb618ce31e51912%

The success of ABC's reality surprised many fans when the announcement was made in Good morning america Monday, just a few hours before Peter Weber& # 39; s Women say it all special airs, since they once again resisted their usual tendency to choose their leadership in the most recent season.

But when you really think about the current state of The Bachelor The franchise and its future, Clare, a stylist who lives in Sacramento, California, was really the perfect choice to lead the season 16, and a source told E! News that the producers "knew they were losing the audience and needed to change it."

And Clare is exactly the shock that the franchise needs. Here are all the right reasons why: