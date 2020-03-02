Why did the bachelorette party have to be Clare Crawley?

"This is about me now."
Bachelor Nation: meet your new protagonist, like Clare Crawley has been officially named the next star of High school, marking his fifth time in finding love within the franchise after appearing in The Bachelor, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise Y The Bachelor Winter Games.
The success of ABC's reality surprised many fans when the announcement was made in Good morning america Monday, just a few hours before Peter Weber& # 39; s Women say it all special airs, since they once again resisted their usual tendency to choose their leadership in the most recent season.
But when you really think about the current state of The Bachelor The franchise and its future, Clare, a stylist who lives in Sacramento, California, was really the perfect choice to lead the season 16, and a source told E! News that the producers "knew they were losing the audience and needed to change it."
And Clare is exactly the shock that the franchise needs. Here are all the right reasons why:
1. Let's start with the obvious: Clare's age. With only one woman over the age of 30 and the median age of their contestants 25 (with nine women between the ages of 22-23), Peter's season received criticism from fans for the endless flow of small fights and immature confrontations Among the women. It seems that the producers knew that they needed to correct the course as soon as possible.
"We will analyze everything. I don't think you say you would do something different, but I think we need to see things in the future." Robert Millssaid senior vice president of alternative programming at ABC Tonight entertainment before the announcement "You see a lot of people talking about the age of the contestants, I think that's something we would probably look and say, & # 39; Do you have to be older? Are these girls ready? & # 39;"
Chris Harrison It also influenced the age of Peter's women as something that the franchise needed to look forward when he was in Ben and Ashley I. Almost famous podcast
"The show will always flow and the pendulum will oscillate in many ways, but we always sit and reflect on what worked, what didn't, what should change, and I think age is definitely something we see." and it's something you should pay attention to, "he said." Where are these people in your life? "
For Clare, she will be 39 when she begins her journey to find love, making her the oldest single woman in the franchise. Previously, Rachel Lindsay had the title, delivering the roses when she was 32 years old. Before her, only two single women had crossed the 30 mark when they had the title.
"This time, the producers wanted to try someone older, more mature," a source tells E! News, with other developer producers had also met with Tia Booth Y Tayshia Adams since Colton Underwoodseason later Hannah brown He reportedly rejected the offer to serve as a single woman again.
A second source adds: "They wanted someone older, more mature and with more life experience."
2. Listen, we know that the last time the franchise tried to attract fans quickly by choosing an explosion explosion as its next leader instead of being a fan favorite of the most recent group of contestants, it didn't work out so well, with Arie Luyendyk Jr. The ultra-dramatic ending (you know, the fact of having dropped his first election on the camera to commit to his second original place) saving his season from being a total failure.
But Clare is different, since she did not enter full hibernation mode after her first appearance and even had 326,000 Instagram followers before her coronation, a number for which many aspiring influencers in recent seasons would drink Flat Tummy tea. Sure, she first appeared in 2014, arriving at the final ceremony of roses in Juan Pablo GalavisIt's a season, but Clare has made three appearances, all memorable, entertaining and dramatic.
She made two trips to Mexico to Bachelor in Paradise, and it was actually the contestant who started the trope to talk to animals while she aired her raccoon friend with her romantic frustrations.
And when she came back for The Bachelor Winter Games, she delivered the most amazing and dazzling love story of the spin-off, committing to Bachelorette party Canada star Benoît Beauséjour-Savard during the The world says it all special after they started dating secretly after they both left the show.
Unfortunately, they ended their commitment only three months later, but the woman gives good television and the producers know it. "It is known that Clare is very emotional and vulnerable, and they know they will have a good season," an expert on the series told E. News.
3. Any fan who saw Juan Pablo's season knows that Clare is not afraid to defend herself and did so several times with the single Venezuelan offline.
Clare, who was 32 years old at the time, found herself in the middle of one of the biggest controversies of the season when she submerged spontaneously at midnight in the ocean with Juan Pablo, something she later regretted because she had a young daughter. (Logic!)
And when JP sat with Clare at the cocktail ceremony and "surprised,quot; her by calling it a "mistake," Clare refused to apologize or let her embarrass her to feel that she had done something wrong when "nothing happened,quot; in the Water.
After the episode aired, E! The news spoke with Clare, who insisted that nothing fell into the water.
"I wanted to make sure to defend myself and realize that I would not let someone demean me or make me feel bad or that I was ashamed of something that is not bad," he explained to E! The news after the episode was broadcast: "I didn't want to look like I did something wrong or as an impersonator. I didn't want it to look like this."
And it seems that the ability to defend oneself was only strengthened in the six years since Juan Pablo's season.
"For me, it's more years to my credit, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," Clare said in Good morning america.
4. At 38, Clare knows what she wants and refuses to conform, waiting for many of the men who will go to the mansion the first night.
"Honestly, for me, the most important thing is that I want a man to take off his armor, be strong, but willing to take off his armor, open up and be vulnerable," he said. GMA. "And I think that's a serious strength right there. So, I want a man who can do that."
And on Instagram, Clare's ex-boyfriend, Benoît, wrote: "She is smart, funny, strong, she knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call the boys they are playing!"
Just look at the way he handled Juan Pablo in the final ceremony of roses, when he did not propose marriage. or Nikki Ferrell, the woman who received her final rose. Instead of being quiet, Clare told the Bachelor for his behavior throughout the season, which apparently included, Clare told his leader at the time, "just tell me that you love me," and he replied: "I loved f- – King you ")
"I got into this feeling that I will be 100 percent open and I will be 100 percent myself and I will think about what I do and, because I thought and then acted, I am proud of that," he told GMA later , and continued saying that not ending Juan Pabs was "a blessing in disguise."
5. As Clare is almost 15 years older than Hannah B., the initial Bachelorette producers were looking for suitors, a source tells us that the program is doing a last-minute restructuring so that some of the men are "more appropriate for their age,quot; . "
And that is refreshing! Bachelor Nation is already at its maximum f-kboy capacity, and it will be good to have some men who are not waiting for their time until the next Stagecoach Festival. (That said: f – kboys can easily become f – kmen, so …)
While he was open to dating younger men, Clare admitted to the contestants in this season of The Bachelor Feel like "babies."
A source close to the production tells E! The news about the age of Clare's youngest potential suitor is 30.
6. Clare is also very close with her family and is the youngest of six sisters. Imagine all the drama that will come from your protective older sisters who will receive nothing from men when it comes to their little sister, who is already more than capable of handling herself.
After his father's devastating loss of brain cancer years ago, before his first appearance at the Bachelor, Clare hopes to find a partner who can emulate him.
"I am looking for a man who is like my dad: strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and a true genuine and kind man," he said in GMA.
7. Finally, Clare is ready to find love and for this new trip, especially after a challenging 2019, which she opened in an emotional Instagram post.
"2019 was terribly difficult. I don't show it often, but there were so many days when I just wanted to fall apart. But my CHOSEN family and 2 sisters fought alongside me when I was fighting. (I already said it) And forever I'm grateful for always! "he wrote. "They held me when the weight of my mother's diagnosis crushed my soul. We fought together."
She continued: So, here is my energy 2020 2020️, and who cares if I gained weight, I gained some more wrinkles and I have a splintered-looking splintered front tooth! I worked hard for this happiness. "
High school will begin filming in just a couple of weeks The Bachelor Season 24 ends. "The Women Tell All,quot; airs tonight along with the revelation of Peter's last two ladies, while the end of two nights begins next Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC
