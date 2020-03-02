Who is Clare Crawley? Meet the new & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; by 2020

ABC sent shock waves to the entire Bachelor Nation on Monday when Clare Crawley was announced as the star of the 16th season of "The Bachelorette." ABC did not take the typical route of choosing someone from the current season of "The Bachelor,quot; like Kelsey Weier or even dive into the last seasons to gain an advantage like Tayshia Adams. Some expected the franchise to take out a "Brad Womack,quot; and bring Hannah Brown for a second round.

Instead, the decision was made to return to 2014 with Crawley, who was second in the season of Juan Pablo Galavais.

Crawley was last seen in a Bachelor series in 2018, when he got engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard in "Bachelor Winter Games,quot;. The couple separated two months after their engagement. Crawley also tried to find love in seasons one and two of "Bachelor in Paradise,quot;, but had no luck.

This is what you need to know about the new bachelorette party when another journey begins to find love.

How old is Clare Crawley?

Crawley is 38 years old, which makes her the oldest single woman who has had the franchise in her 16 seasons. In "Good Morning America,quot; ​​on Monday, Crawley said his age is an advantage.

"I feel that many people present it as something negative," he said. "For me, it's only more years under my belt. More years learning and knowing what I want and what I won't settle for."

The average age of the contestants has decreased in recent seasons. The two favorites for the heart of Peter Weber in this season of "The Bachelor,quot; are 23 years old. The oldest contestant who competed for Weber, 28, was Natasha Parker, 31, who is one year younger than Crawley. when he first appeared in "The Bachelor."

Reality Steve, who is as involved in the internal world of the "The Bachelor,quot; franchise as anyone, provided some details on how the casting will take place.

"Right now, of the boys I have, 4 of them have children," he tweeted on Sunday. "And they are definitely going to make a late cast of more older men this week after Monday's announcement. They have already told a couple of 25-year-olds that they no longer have the age difference."

Crawley said at GMA that he is not looking for a specific age in the men he will date: "I am known for dating younger boys, so that is not a problem for me. I wonder if they are ready for me." my age. I feel that that would be more problematic than me with them.

"I feel much younger at heart than my real age. I am proud of my age, but I feel younger, and that, for me, is the important thing."

She has already had some iconic moments on the show.

Galavais is widely regarded as one of the worst singles the show has ever had, so Crawley was celebrated when she scolded him after being eliminated in the final.

Crawley could be better known for a different encounter.

Since his time in "Bachelor In Paradise," Crawley is famous for talking to a raccoon. She was filmed away from the group and getting rid of anyone in particular about the drama of the season. The shot was cut back and forth between Crawley's paintings and a raccoon that seemed to be interested in what he had to say.

What does it matter to her?

Crawley is a stylist in Sacramento, California, and cares about his family. She is the youngest of six girls and is looking for a man who has similar characteristics to her late father.

"I am looking for a man who is equal to my father: strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and a true genuine and kind man," Crawley said in the introduction package for his time on "The Bachelor."

He also shared that his father made a DVD for his future husband to see, which he said he had not seen: "When my father passed away, I feel like he broke the world because I was his baby."

What are you looking for?

Crawley said at GMA that he doesn't have a specific type of guy he is looking for physically.

"It's everything inside for me," he said. "If you align the boys with whom I have dated in the past, there is nothing that I am physically looking for. It is more if they go out of their way for me (or) if they make me feel special. This is about me now and I am ready for it." .