While Israel holds another election, this is what you need to know

JERUSALEM – The Israelis will try to break the country's political stalemate on Monday, addressing polling stations for the country's third general election in less than a year.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently advanced in some surveys, increasing the possibility of extending his 11-year term. But the vote is more likely to end unfinished again, prolong Israel's stalemate and lead to other elections in a few months.

These are some of the most important questions before the vote.

Why is Israel celebrating another election?

The Israelis voted in a general election last April, and then again in September. On both occasions, neither the mainly religious conservative bloc of Netanyahu nor its secular centrist opponents could gather enough seats to form a ruling coalition.

As a result, Mr. Netanyahu has remained in charge of a disinterested provisional government, removed from certain powers and unable to establish a budget. Only a new election can break this stalemate.