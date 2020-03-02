While Israel holds another election, this is what you need to know

JERUSALEM – The Israelis will try to break the country's political stalemate on Monday, addressing polling stations for the country's third general election in less than a year.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently advanced in some surveys, increasing the possibility of extending his 11-year term. But the vote is more likely to end unfinished again, prolong Israel's stalemate and lead to other elections in a few months.
These are some of the most important questions before the vote.
Why is Israel celebrating another election?
The Israelis voted in a general election last April, and then again in September. On both occasions, neither the mainly religious conservative bloc of Netanyahu nor its secular centrist opponents could gather enough seats to form a ruling coalition.
As a result, Mr. Netanyahu has remained in charge of a disinterested provisional government, removed from certain powers and unable to establish a budget. Only a new election can break this stalemate.
How do the elections of Israel work?
Israelis vote for parties, instead of individual candidates. The 120 seats in Parliament are divided between the parties, according to their proportion of participation in the national vote.
That process makes it almost impossible for a single party to win a majority, or 61 seats, alone. To gain power, political leaders need to forge uncomfortable alliances with several smaller parties, sometimes with very different ideologies and demands for political and economic concessions.
Palestinians living in the occupied territories cannot vote.
Who are the main competitors?
The Netanyahu right-wing bloc is made up of its own Likud party, a secular conservative group and a handful of ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties.
His main rival is Benny Gantz, a former army chief who leads a secular centrist alliance, Blue and White. To form a majority, Mr. Gantz would aim to build a coalition starting with the Labor-Gesher-Meretz center-left alliance.
But since Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz support the proposal, the election has become a referendum on Mr. Netanyahu himself. He was charged with corruption charges in November and, if re-elected, he would become the first Israeli prime minister to hold office while he is charged in a criminal trial.
Gantz says that the integrity of Israeli democracy is at stake. Netanyahu says that Gantz is incompetent, and only he has the experience to protect Israel's economy and security.
Will anyone win a majority?
Probably not. But with voter fatigue and fear of the rising coronavirus, a smaller than expected participation might come as a surprise.
All eyes are on Avigdor Liberman, a former ally of Mr. Netanyahu who is now a potential king-maker. He runs a small secular nationalist group and has yet to clarify who, if anyone, will support.
To overcome the line, Gantz would also need the support of an alliance of Arab parties. But that in turn could discourage Liberman, who has historically ruled out joining a government that includes those Arab lawmakers.
Can Mr. Netanyahu form a government under indictment?
It is not clear: the Supreme Court has delayed in making a decision. If you are charged while in office, an Israeli prime minister may remain in office until the end of the legal process. But nobody agrees if a legislator who runs to be prime minister, since Mr. Netanyahu would technically be classified, would receive the same protection.
"It is an open question, legally," said Mordechai Kremnitzer, a law professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. "We have no precedent."
What is the possibility of a fourth election?
No one discards it. But most parties fear in private another expensive electoral cycle that depletes the coffers of the parties, erodes confidence in the political process and stalls the economy.
The current provisional government cannot establish a new budget, resulting in the delay of new government projects and financing for education and social care.