When Judge Judy ends, Chrissy's court is here to save us

Chrissy Court You are about to be in session.
Chrissy TeigenQuibi's new program is on its way to filling the void that Judge Judy will leave when his program ends later this year, when Chrissy makes "real people, real cases and real and legally binding decisions."
"If you thought that Chrissy Teigen could not become a real judge of the court, they have annulled you," says the official description of the program. "In every episode of Chrissy & # 39; s Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns as the,quot; judge "in a small claims case. Chrissy's mother became a,quot; judicial agent. " Thai pepper, maintains order in the courtroom. In this court, Chrissy's decisions are final and binding. "
Chrissy shared a brief clip of the show in November, in which he asks a man named Fred if he ever cheated in their relationship for a year and a half. It's really short, but he's glad enough to guess that it will be extremely fun.
The new photos, which you can see above and below, also make us think that Quibi will definitely be worth getting.
"I'm seeing rough cuts of Chrissy Court And somehow it's better than I could have imagined. @Quibi, don't be mad at me! ", wrote.
She also shared a boomerang of her and her sheriff / mother in full court equipment.
Quibi
Chrissy Court opens on April 6 with the launch of Quibi.
See below everything else we currently know about Quibi.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201959 / rs_634x1024-190609151811-634-darren-criss-tony-awards-me-6919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1011373″ alt=”Darren Criss, Tony Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock
Royalties
Darren Criss will star, write and produce a new musical comedy alongside Kether Donohue. The series will have a satirical look at Hollywood composers.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019819 / rs_634x1024-190919101541-634-Sophie-Turner-VF-LT-091919-shutterstock_editorial_10118829jc.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data2 id =" 1033″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019″/>
NINA PROMMER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
To survive
Sophie Turner will follow up game of Thrones with To survive, a series of suspense that sees Turner playing a woman who survives a plane crash, but is stranded on a remote snow-covered mountain.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018917 / rs_634x1024-181017150407-634-joe-jonas-mv-101718.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 949014″ alt=”Joe Jonas”/>
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Fendi
Joe's cup
Joe Jonas will star in a new series of trips that presents him exploring cities while on the Happiness Begins tour with the Jonas Brothers. Look for local guides to show you the ropes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019528 / rs_634x1024-190628102900-634-Stephen-Curry-LT-062819-GettyImages-1139837120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1015059″ alt=”Stephen Curry”/>
Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images for Facebook
Benedict Men
This documentary about high school basketball comes from Stephen Curry.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019528 / rs_634x1024-190628103159-634-Idris-Elba-LT-062819-GettyImages-955774484.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1015060″ alt=”Idris Elba”/>
Dimitrios Kambouris / MG18 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Elba vs. Block
Idris Elba and Ken Block team up for this new stunt series.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019528 / rs_634x1024-190628102556-634-Tyra-Banks-SI-LT-062819-GettyImages-1143149138.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1015058″ alt=”Tyra banks”/>
John Parra / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Beauty
Tyra Banks will star in and executive produce the new docuseries. In each episode, Banks will address different topics about the beauty industry, with the goal of removing barriers and challenging standards.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019528 / rs_634x1024-190628102348-634-Anna-Kendrick-SXSW-LT-062819-GettyImages-1129964269.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1015056″ alt=”Anna Kendrick “/>
Gary Miller / FilmMagic
Silly
Anna Kendrick will be the protagonist and executive producer of the comedy about an aspiring writer and a sex doll. Donal Logue and Meredith Hagner also star.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019514 / rs_634x1024-190614141407-634-justin-timberlake-mv-61419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1012558″ alt=”Justin Timberlake “/>
Larry Busacca / Getty Images for Hall of Fame composers
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake is scheduled to star in a series in which he will ask singers about what song and singer inspired them to enter the business, then sing a duet with them.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019528 / rs_634x1024-190628102056-634-Lena-Waithe-LT-062819-GettyImages-1154673366.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1015054″ alt=”Lena Waithe”/>
Darren Gerrish / WireImage for Mercedes-Benz and Lena Waithe
You don't have these
Lena Waithe is dipping her toe in a script-free programming with a series on the culture of the shoes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018317 / rs_634x1024-180417054248-634-zac-efron-dylan-efron-emd-041718..jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 902962″ alt=”Zac Efron, Dylan Efron”/>
Kill the Efron
Zac efron and his brother, Dylan, are sent to a remote location without tools to survive, only the cameras that follow them. Can you make it work?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201807 / rs_634x1024-180107173116-634.Steven-Spielberg-Kate-Capshaw-Golden-Globes.ms.010718.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "876254″ alt=”Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
A "creepy,quot; show by Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg is writing the series that is a "super scary story,quot; that will only be available to watch at midnight in Quibi.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019528 / rs_1024x759-190628100310-1024-Don-Cheadle-LT-062819-GettyImages-1149200466.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1015051″ alt=”Don cheadle”/>
Leon Bennett / Getty's picture
Don't look deeper
This dramatic science fiction series is directed by Catherine Hardwicke and stars Don cheadle, Emily Mortimer Y Helena Howard. The series is set "15 minutes in the future,quot; and follows a high school student who cannot shake off the feeling that something is not right … and that she is not human.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019528 / rs_634x1024-190628095850-634-Paula-Pell-LT-062819-NBC.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1015050″ alt=”Paula Pell”/>
Chris Haston / NBC
Mapleworh murders
Paula Pellwho starred Wine country, will play Abigail Mapleworth, a murder mystery writer who solves crimes in her small town. Each episode of this comedy features victims and suspects invited. 30 rocks& # 39; s John lutz It also stars in the project. Both Pell and Lutz are writing.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201954 / rs_1024x759-190604083543-1024×759-ashton-punkd-gj-6-4-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1010219″ alt=”Ashton Kutcher, Punk & # 39; d”/>
Mtv
Punk & # 39; d Y Indicated
These classic MTV shows are getting a new life. Each received an order of 20 episodes with episodes less than 10 minutes long. Punk & # 39; d He has joked with celebrities again, this time with even better technology. Meanwhile, dating series Indicated It will allow singles to find love regardless of their sexual preference. Despite co-creating the series, Ashton Kutcher is not involved in the new version.
