When Judge Judy ends, Chrissy's court is here to save us

Chrissy Court You are about to be in session.

Chrissy TeigenQuibi's new program is on its way to filling the void that Judge Judy will leave when his program ends later this year, when Chrissy makes "real people, real cases and real and legally binding decisions."

"If you thought that Chrissy Teigen could not become a real judge of the court, they have annulled you," says the official description of the program. "In every episode of Chrissy & # 39; s Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns as the,quot; judge "in a small claims case. Chrissy's mother became a,quot; judicial agent. " Thai pepper, maintains order in the courtroom. In this court, Chrissy's decisions are final and binding. "

Chrissy shared a brief clip of the show in November, in which he asks a man named Fred if he ever cheated in their relationship for a year and a half. It's really short, but he's glad enough to guess that it will be extremely fun.

The new photos, which you can see above and below, also make us think that Quibi will definitely be worth getting.