When does the free NFL agency start in 2020? Key dates, latest news and rumors of the best players available

%MINIFYHTML245ca438369159d99bda34467097f44911% %MINIFYHTML245ca438369159d99bda34467097f44912%

The start of the free NFL agency in 2020 should be wild, at least due to the high profile names scheduled to go on the open market this year. Yes, a handful of those players will be retained by their teams through the franchise tag before the free agency starts on March 18 (effectively March 16 with the period of legal manipulation), but there will be enough for any firm team.

%MINIFYHTML245ca438369159d99bda34467097f44913% %MINIFYHTML245ca438369159d99bda34467097f44914%

The most notable of these players is Tom Brady, and the effects of his decision in free agency will be felt throughout the league. At this point, no one knows if the 42-year-old quarterback will return to the Patriots for a 21st season or play for a new team for the first time in his career.

%MINIFYHTML245ca438369159d99bda34467097f44915% %MINIFYHTML245ca438369159d99bda34467097f44916%

Headed by Brady, the quarterbacks are the largest dominoes in the free agency of the NFL 2020. While Drew Brees is expected to re-sign with the Saints, Philip Rivers will not return to the Chargers. Dak Prescott is expected to be tagged by the Cowboys, but Ryan Tannehill and Jamies Winston should go to the open market. Even a QB that is not a free agent, Cam Newton, could be on the move through trade.

Including the latest rumors about those quarterbacks and the other best players ready to go on the market, below is all you need to know about the free NFL agency in 2020.

MORE FREE NFL AGENCY:

Ranking of the 50 best players in the 2020 market

When does the free NFL agency start in 2020?

Legal Manipulation Period : Monday March 16 – Wednesday March 18

: Monday March 16 – Wednesday March 18 Start of the free agency of the NFL 2020: Wednesday March 18

While March 18, the beginning of the 2020 year of the league, is the official start of the free NFL agency, the unofficial but true start of free agency is the period of legal manipulation, which begins on the 16th of March.

As of March 16, according to the NFL, "teams can contact and enter into contractual negotiations with certified players agents that will become unrestricted free agents upon expiration of their 2019 player contracts at 4 pm ET on 18 of March,quot;.

The term of the franchise label for 2020 (March 12) will have passed when the free agency is opened. Tagged players and their teams have until July 15 to reach long-term contracts before being forced to play the season with label designations.

The beginning of the league year at 4 p.m. ET on March 18 also marks the opening of the trading period for 2020, although transactions can be agreed upon (simply not processed) before the window opens.

Below are other notable events on March 18:

At 4pm. ET, all 2019 player contracts expire.

Before 4 p.m. ET, teams must be below the 2020 salary limit (the main 51 rule begins).

Before 4 p.m. ET, teams must exercise options for 2020 on all players who have option clauses in their 2019 contracts.

Before 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit qualified offers to their restricted free agents with expired contracts to retain the right of first rejection / compensation.

Before 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit a minimum wage offer to retain exclusive bargaining rights for their players with contracts expired in 2019 that have less than three accumulated seasons of free agency credit.

The first day of the year of the 2020 league will end at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on March 18. Teams receive a personnel notice that includes all transactions sent to the league after 4 p.m. ET that day.

NFL Free Agency Rumor Tracker

Below are the latest rumors about the main free agents that will go on the open market in mid-March.

(If it is here because of the rumors of Tom Brady, specifically, we have it covered with a tracker centered on Patriots QB here.)

Tom brady https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/27/74/tom-brady-021220-getty-ftrjpg_u82zfrkhip2c1j8ik5xe3uvvx.jpg?t=989915864,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



– March 2: The Jaguars will use the franchise tag on the defensive side Yannick Ngakoue, according to ESPN. Ngakoue tweets him no longer interested in signing a long-term agreement with Jacksonville.

– March 1: The Patriots actually expect to re-sign quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, and coach / general manager Bill Belichick "is not freezing Brady," according to NBC Sports Boston.

– March 1: The Bengals "currently plan to franchise label,quot; wide receiver A.J. Green, by ESPN. Cincinnati wants him on the team in 2020, potentially to pair with Joe Burrow if the QB is selected with the No. 1 general team.

– February 28th: If the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott cannot reach a long-term agreement before the deadline of March 12, Dallas plans to place an exclusive franchise label on the QB, according to NFL Media.

– February 27: ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington says in "Get Up,quot;: "Now I'm at the point where I'd be surprised if Tom brady He returned to New England. "

– February 27: The Cowboys contract with open receiver Amari Cooper "will intensify,quot; before becoming an unrestricted free agent, according to The Dallas Morning News.

– February 27: The Chiefs are expected to use the franchise tag on defensive tackle Chris Jones, according to The Kansas City Star.

Top NFL free agents available in 2020

Below are the 25 best players that are scheduled to reach free agency in 2020, courtesy of NFL Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer.

Updates to this list will be made when a player's status changes, through a franchise tag or a free login agency.

Dak Prescott https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7f/64/dak-prescott-122919-getty-ftr_1xh4pra36ufo31va2ifr6on0vt.jpg?t=1419700735,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys (age: 26)

IYER: Prescott returned to his rookie success level alone while driving a much higher pass volume and field pop under Kellen Moore. Moore stays in Dallas with Mike McCarthy for that reason and the Cowboys lock up Prescott is the top offensive priority of any team.

2. Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs (25)

IYER: Jones has proven to be a highly disruptive internal pass runner in two schemes during two massive seasons. It is an explosive talent for any front and the Chiefs may need to franchise it (with around $ 15.5 million guaranteed) by 2020. The challenges to give him a great contract are earlier for Frank Clark and a monstrous future for Patrick Mahomes while working with limited space in the lid

3. Amari Cooper, WR, Jeans (25)

IYER: The Cowboys intend to keep their triplets of Prescott, Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott intact, but it was strange how they were forced to lock the runners first. There is a possibility that Cooper explores a richer payday in free agency with the potential tag needed to go to Prescott first.

4. Drew Brees, QB, Santos (41)

IYER: Brees said he is taking time to contemplate his future as a player in football, but after a third consecutive frustration in the playoffs, he is expected to return to the offensive with an agreement on his terms. Sean Payton made it clear that he will remain attached to his long-standing QB.

5. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots (41)

IYER: He is the third in the class loaded with QB veterans, as he is much older than Prescott and was not as effective as Brees in 2019. But Brady took full advantage of the talent around him to lead the Patriots on a more difficult path to the Title of the AFC East when moving away with its mental hardness and competitiveness. It's about 50-50 for him to stay in New England, since it's hard to believe.

Jadeveon Clowney Jimmy Garoppolo https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7f/e/clowney-garoppolo-11122019-getty-ftrjpg_srgcd3gsxqeh1mvi023zgnolx.jpg?t=1581018950,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



6. Jadevon Clowney, EDGE, Seahawks (26)

IYER: Clowney liked to play in the Seattle 4-3 scheme after moving from Houston 3-4, continuing his elite career stopping and when he was healthy, being a force in the pass race even without the sacks (only 3 of 13 games) to back it up. He said he wants to continue contributing to a top contender and that the Seahawks want to bring him back.

7. Byron Jones, CB, Cowboys (27)

IYER: Jones failed to record an interception in his second full season at the corner, but he used his 6-0 and 205-pound frame well to be a closed artist and has also translated his athleticism as an active and solid attacker.

8. Justin Simmons, S, Broncos (26)

IYER: Simmons comes from a season of monsters as a great safety (6-2, 202 pounds), showing both his prolific approach to the race and the ball in physical coverage (four interceptions). It is a priority reentry for John Elway.

9. Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers (25)

IYER: Henry recovered well in a 12-game season after a torn ACL with 55 catches for 652 yards and a touchdown, taking advantage of his rookie and second-year promises. At 6-5, 250 pounds, he is a complete player prototype in the position and, stealthily, the best of the three offensive signature options of the Chargers.

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans (26)

IYER: This Henry was beastly down to become the current NFL champion with his mix of power and old school explosion. The Titans will keep the hammer and base of their offense, but they may need to calculate how much they are paying their quarterback before knowing what they can pay Henry.

Derrick Henry https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b7/e3/derrick-henry-021920-getty-ftr_irdp80ct3y731wjz08sen48jk.jpg?t=1573643864,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



11. Joe Thuney, G, Patriots (27)

IYERThuney comes from a second-year All-Pro season with the left guard, standing out despite the injuries that cushion the play alongside him in the left tackle and center. It is an efficient versatile blocker, especially a stone in the running game.

12. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers (38)

IYER: Rivers seems to be preparing to land with another team in free agency or preparing to retire with their remarkable family relocation from southern California to Florida. It comes from a difficult season where he got too careless with the ball, but he has something like a fiery leader in the proper offensive support system.

13. Cory Littleton, ILB, Rams (26)

IYER: Littleton is a very active tackler and one of the best coverage men in his position due to his speed, reach and instincts. It can also be effective by going after the quarterback as a blitzer.

14. Shaquil Barrett, EDGE, Buccaneers (27)

IYER: The Bucs obtained significant dividends from the former Bronco, as they enjoyed an excellent long-awaited season, leading the NFL in catches (19.5) in 3-4 of Todd Bowles.

15. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans (31)

IYER: The Titans must be careful to pay too much and commit too much to Tannehill because of his age, but it is hard not to think of him as a continuous and highly reasonable solution for QB after he fit so well into the offensive playing against Henry and El dominant race game.

A.J. Green https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d2/4e/aj-green-101118-getty-ftrjpg_3yhccq662vdk1q6p8borv7xrg.jpg?t=1681079198,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



16. A.J. Green, WR, Bengals (31)

IYER: Green wants to stay after his season has completely lost due to an ankle injury if the Bengals bring him back to the correct final contract price. The Bengals could use it to give Joe Burrow a reliable veteran security blanket outside.

17. Anthony Harris, S, Vikings (28)

IYER: Harris, like Simmons, is another great safety (6-1, 202 pounds), he has only been making some bigger plays in coverage (6 INT) with a little less impact against the race.

18. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers (26)

IYER: The good thing about Winston was the league's 5,109-yard pass with 33 touchdowns. The bad thing was its 30 INTs leaders in the league that reduced their efficiency again for Bruce Arians. If the Bucs think it is better to try to win games with another person, he should start elsewhere.

19. Anthony Castonzo, OT, Colts (31)

IYER: He has been excellent as his left tackle, maintaining pass protection in the transition from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett without losing his career blocking advantage. But it seems to be divided between withdrawing and re-signing.

20. Yannick Ngakuoe, EDGE, Jaguars (24)

IYER: He is too young and too productive as his best pass runner (8 catches in 2019) to let him walk. If they cannot reach a long-term, short-term agreement, they are likely to have a franchise price of just over $ 19 million by 2020.

Arik armstead https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/28/be/arik-armstead-102517-getty-ftrjpg_15da9tl2kppkd13bw2sawg0vof.jpg?t=1408878407,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



21. Arik Armstead, DE, 49ers (26)

IYER: The first Oregon assailant of 2015 finally broke big with its massive frame (6-7, 290 pounds) with 10 catches in 4-3 of Robert Saleh, or one more than the total of his previous four seasons. It is probably even more a solid complementary pass runner than a transcendent one.

22. Brandon Scherff, G, Redskins (28)

IYER: Three times Pro Bowler and No. 5 in the 2015 general team is not far from Thuney with his powerful job as a right guard for Washington.

23. Chris Harris Jr., CB, Broncos (30)

IYER: Harris has shown some signs of slowing down, but in general, pushed to a trip closure role in Denver's new defense with Vic Fangio, he responded well to the point that he has a good appeal in a shorter team deal.

24. Jack Conklin, OT, Titans (25)

IYER: Back to being completely healthy, the general selection No. 8 of 2016 recovered like a stone from a right tackle paving the way for Henry. He is likely to be locked up by Tennessee, which is also what he wants.

25. Leonard Williams, DT, Giants (25)

IYER: Williams has been more than a little disappointing with its explosive impact on the front, given that it was the 6th overall pick in 2015, which caused its exchange in the city of the Jets. The Giants want to bring it back as a cornerstone for the reconstruction of Dave Gettleman and the new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.