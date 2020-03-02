What you need to know about COVID-19 disease

As concerns about the worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) increase, Up News Info has compiled this list of resources to help the public stay informed and properly prepared. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Coronavirus Resources
How to prepare in Colorado: Authorities say residents should prepare for the coronavirus as if it were a snowstorm.
Map: The real-time coronavirus map shows worldwide spread
7 things you can do now to prepare for an outbreak of coronavirus
What kills the coronavirus: Answers about disinfectants, masks, medications.
I'm sick: Is it a cold, flu or the new coronavirus?
How coronavirus compares to SARS, ebola and other deadly viruses
Some live, others die. Why do some people with coronavirus fare much worse than others?
Can I get coronavirus from a package that is delivered from China?
Fact Review
There has been an outbreak of erroneous information related to the coronavirus: false and misleading publications have spread, distorting the symptoms and selling miraculous cures. This is what you need to know.
Do we really need to remind you that you cannot get coronavirus when you drink Corona? Apparently we do.
Coronavirus in Colorado
Colorado can now test coronavirus with results in 24 hours (March 2, 2020)
Denver International Conference is expected to attract 11,000, canceled due to coronavirus (March 1, 2020)
The coronavirus causes the change to online courses for the Denver CU program in China (February 27, 2020)
Fort Carson will house evacuees of Wuhan coronavirus (February 1, 2020)
There are no cases of coronavirus in Colorado, since the third patient is negative (January 28, 2020)
Denver's Chinese New Year celebration was canceled amid fear of the coronavirus (January 25, 2020)
Chronology of significant coronavirus developments
March 2, 2020
March 1, 2020
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2020
February 25, 2020
February 2, 2020
January 30, 2020
January 29, 2020
January 27, 2020
January 21, 2020
January 19, 2020
January 17, 2020
Coronavirus Comment
DeGette: The Trump administration is failing the coronavirus test
Friednash: The coronavirus exposes the fallacy of isolationism: we are global citizens
Douthat: Coronavirus is more than a disease. It's a test
Nanda Can we avoid a new coronavirus pandemic?
Manjoo: Beware the panic panic
Sign up for our biweekly newsletter to receive health news directly in your inbox.