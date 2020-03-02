What Ray Bourque said about Tom Brady's future

%MINIFYHTML73d161bbf49915c055bb19f37a39b40311% %MINIFYHTML73d161bbf49915c055bb19f37a39b40312%

Ray Bourque shed a unique light on the situation of the free agency of Tom Brady during the weekend in "Extra Sauce with Greg Hill,quot; of WEEI.

The legend of the Bruins, who played 21 seasons in Boston before requesting an exchange and winning a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, said he wants Brady to end his career with the Patriots, but he can see why he could doubt.

"His situation is different in terms of respect and perhaps in terms of money, and what he has been able to do compared to the other quarterbacks who are earning $ 30 million or about $ 40 million where Tom is thinking a lot about the team "said Bourque. . "It's not that he wasn't making a lot of money, but you look at him and he has been the best for so many years." You would think he would be on top of that list. That will certainly come into play. And other teams that have things ready for success will come into play. ”

Bourque requested an exchange because he wanted to win the final hockey prize before the end of his career. Brady has no shortage of Super Bowls, but Bourque understands what the quarterback might feel he needs from New England.

"I would like to see the Pats sign a couple of guys so they really see that they will need help and some weapons." I think that would be of great help if I were in his place, knowing that you will be better again and that you will be in the mix again as you fight for a Super Bowl again. It's not that they weren't last year, but you could see that they could have been a couple of weapons below that. "