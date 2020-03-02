What is Massachusetts doing about coronavirus concerns in Super Tuesday?

Election officials are making a last-minute effort to calm concerns about the coronavirus before Super Tuesday, even in Massachusetts.

"Obviously, we don't think it's a reason for people not to vote," Secretary of State Bill Galvin told reporters during a press conference on Monday in Boston. "But it has generated some concerns that are quite legitimate."

Massachusetts is one of the 14 states that celebrates its presidential primaries on Tuesday. And with approximately one third of all national delegates to be awarded in the competitive Democratic race, states across the country have been implementing precautionary measures to ensure that fear of internal spread of communicable disease does not affect participation.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that Massachusetts, where a case has been reported, remains at low risk for coronavirus outbreaks, which has killed six people in Washington state and more than 3,000 worldwide.

Galvin began his press conference on Monday referring to the "unusual aspects,quot; of this year's elections. He said voters should feel free to bring their own pens to complete their ballots, if they are worried about touching the ones available in the booths.

"The only common equipment that could be used is the pen, so we are suggesting that local election officials have additional pens, replace the pens, but also allow and encourage voters who may be interested in bringing their own pens." he added. said.

Galvin added that the "only warning,quot; is not to bring a red pen, since the state voting machines will not be able to read the ballots marked with that color.

In a memo to local election officials, Galvin suggested that they do a "regular routine,quot; of cleaning the voting booths.

"We certainly support that in any financial way we need."

Galvin's office is also ordering local officials to allow people who voluntarily "self-quarantined,quot; to vote absent, as if they had been admitted to a hospital.

While state rules generally require the voter or the voter's family member to submit absentee ballot applications before noon on the day before the election, they also allow people who have been admitted to health care facilities within of the five days after the election have someone. Family member or not: request an absentee ballot, bring it and give it to the election officials on your behalf.

Galvin's exception would allow quarantined people, regardless of when they started, to take advantage of that process.

"They are the most flexible absentee voting requirements," he said, adding that his office was "trying to accommodate citizens who, in good faith, are in quarantine because they are concerned about their potential to spread the coronavirus."

Galvin said he doesn't think it's a "very large number."

His office also advises local election officials to have a group of additional people available to work at the polling stations, in case some of the scheduled volunteers do not show up. Given the competitive open race in the Democratic primary, Galvin predicted a record 1.5 million vote cast on Tuesday, one more reason to have backup workers available. The polls throughout the state will be open from 7 a.m. at 8 p.m.

"Sometimes he has been very calm," Galvin said. "I've mentioned some of the low results we've seen; You may not think you need a lot of help. This one, we don't think it's so quiet."