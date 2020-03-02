What is heating the Los Angeles food scene this month? – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Do you want information on the most commented local places in Los Angeles?

We take a look at the data-based question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been discussed most this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at the Los Angeles companies on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Instead of comparing them only based on the number of reviews, we calculate a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and track companies that constantly increased their review volume to identify statistically significant outliers compared to previous performance. .

Read on to see which places have the momentum towards spring.

Father's office

PHOTO: ANDREW W./YELP

Open since January 2020, this gastropub is trending compared to other companies classified as "Gastropubs,quot; on Yelp.

Across the city, gastropubs experienced an average 0.7% increase in new revisions during the last month. Father’s Office recently appeared on Yelp, but while many new businesses struggle to get reviews, it’s been popular initially.

Located at 905 E. Second St. in downtown Los Angeles, the Father's Office offers sausage fritters, confit duck salad and spicy shrimp and semolina. See what else is on the menu.

The father's office is open from 5 p.m. at 1 a.m. from Monday to Thursday, from 5 p.m. at 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. At midnight on Sundays.

Dave's hot chicken

PHOTO: DAVE & # 39; S HOT CHICKEN / YELP

Dave's hot chicken from Koreatown is also making waves. Opened since January 2020 at 3462 Wilshire Blvd., the chicken store is relatively new on Yelp, but has seen an increase in new reviews, while all companies labeled "Chicken Store,quot; on Yelp saw a 6.4% increase for new reviews in the past month. In addition, each month, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s comment count increased by more than 800%.

Dave’s Hot Chicken serves hot chicken fillets, hot chicken sliders, cheese fries and kale salad. Look at the full menu.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is open every day from 11 a.m. at 1 a.m.

General admission

PHOTO: GENERAL ADMISSION / YELP

The general entrance to Hollywood Hills is the city's liveliest traditional American place by numbers.

The sports bar and the traditional American place, which has been at 3311 Cahuenga Blvd. since December 2019, increased its count of new revisions by 94.6% over the past month, an outlier compared to the average new count 1.3% reviews for the "American (Traditional)" Yelp category.

General admission includes grilled meatloaf, grilled hamburger and chicken tacos. See the menu here.

General admission is open from 11 a.m. at 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. at 11 p.m. Fridays from 10 a.m. at 11 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. at 9 p.m. on Sunday.