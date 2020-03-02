Wetherby receives green light for Monday card | Racing news

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
Ballyoptic ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies jumps the last fence to win The bet365 Charlie Hall Steeple Chase during day two of the Bet365 meeting at Wetherby Racecourse. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 2, 2019. See PA story RACING Wetherby. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire

Monday's meeting at Wetherby will continue after the course has passed a morning inspection.

The road is heavy, smooth in some places for a six-run card that will start at 2 p.m.

Wetherby called the inspection at 8 am after heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, but was able to confirm shortly before the meeting had survived.

A track tweet said: "The inspection passed; the races continue. Yesterday we had a dry and windy day and there has been a sufficient improvement in the conditions of the terrain."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here