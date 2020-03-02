Wendy Williams accuses Bergdorf Goodman Store of racial profiling during an excursion with NeNe Leakes

BET

The tour apparently hints that everything is fine among the author of & # 39; Ask Wendy & # 39; and Bravo's personality after the exit drama & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39 ;.

The recent treatment that Wendy Williams Received from the high-end store Bergdorf Goodman was not well sitting with her. On the Monday March 2 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the television host criticized the store for his alleged racial discrimination when he went shopping with his friend. NeNe leaks.

"Each of us had a saleswoman. We gave them all our sizes. They are looking for things … NeNe bought a handful of dresses," he recalled the 55-year shopping experience at the luxury department store in downtown Manhattan, before adding that Marlo Hampton, who also joined her during the tour, "loaded a lot of things."

Wendy continued: "We not only bought. We climbed the stairs and had lunch and everything. We were all three … take control." He then accused the security guards of treating them "like the hood."

"Yes. And that's all I'm going to say. You can earn what you want, you can do what you want. But when you are what you are, you better not be surprised at how people treat you," he added. "They followed us as if we were about to do something. Then, when this place tells me that I can't publish this photo, & # 39; I'm as if I were posting it on & # 39; Current affairs & # 39; and I'm going to tell you exactly what it is. "

Prior to this, Wendy shared a video of her departure with NeNe on her Instagram account. "Okay, so I'll go to Bergdorf with …" NeNe said before focusing the camera on Wendy who was on her phone while resting her head on the shoulder of the first. "I'm busy. Leave me alone, leave me alone now! Get out of my face," Wendy replied jokingly with NeNe laughing.

"Go shopping and eat. Look @neneleakes in @bravoandy tonight. See you in the morning!" Then Wendy wrote in the caption.

The tour apparently hinted that everything was fine between the two stars after "The true housewives of Atlanta"Exit drama. The author of" Ask Wendy "previously stated on her show that NeNe told her she was leaving Bravo's reality show." I took a break between the commercials, my office is just behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and then I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe sends a text message with the message & # 39; I quit & # 39; "Williams said at the time." I'm surprised that I got it, because I don't have service in my office, but I got it. "

NeNe didn't seem happy with how Wendy publicly shared the private text. "Private conversations should be left private! What are the brides for if you can't vent them on that kind of day," the television star wrote cryptically on Twitter.