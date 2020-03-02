Wendy & # 39; s gets into Shady Breakfast Battle with McDonald & # 39; s with a new menu

Wendy & # 39; s and McDonald & # 39; s serve breakfast with a bit of shade.

Wendy & # 39; s officially launched her breakfast menu on Monday. The food line includes items such as Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino.

%MINIFYHTML7cede81f59a9a3b4b19c5637818c6f2e13% %MINIFYHTML7cede81f59a9a3b4b19c5637818c6f2e14%

"People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than they are currently receiving, so that is exactly what we are going to serve when Wendy & # 39; s launch breakfast nationwide on March 2." Kurt Kane, President, United States and Commercial Director of The Wendy & # 39; s Company, said in a press release last month. "Our team will prepare fresh eggs in all our breakfast sandwiches and will rely on the quality ingredients that have distinguished Wendy's competition. We have created unique sandwiches that will make you want another, such as the Breakfast Baconator, which presents a freshly broken egg, a sausage burger and six strips of smoked bacon from Applewood. "

%MINIFYHTML7cede81f59a9a3b4b19c5637818c6f2e15% %MINIFYHTML7cede81f59a9a3b4b19c5637818c6f2e16%

The fast food chain was also not afraid to do some excavations in its competitor with the golden arches. On Friday, Wendy's official Twitter account shared an image of a gravestone with the words "RIP Egg McMuffin: 1972-2020,quot;.

"Here lies mediocrity," subtitled the image in part of the "Battle of Breakfast,quot; described by the company.