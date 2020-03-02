Wendy & # 39; s gets into Shady Breakfast Battle with McDonald & # 39; s with a new menu

Wendy & # 39; s and McDonald & # 39; s serve breakfast with a bit of shade.
Wendy & # 39; s officially launched her breakfast menu on Monday. The food line includes items such as Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino.
"People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than they are currently receiving, so that is exactly what we are going to serve when Wendy & # 39; s launch breakfast nationwide on March 2." Kurt Kane, President, United States and Commercial Director of The Wendy & # 39; s Company, said in a press release last month. "Our team will prepare fresh eggs in all our breakfast sandwiches and will rely on the quality ingredients that have distinguished Wendy's competition. We have created unique sandwiches that will make you want another, such as the Breakfast Baconator, which presents a freshly broken egg, a sausage burger and six strips of smoked bacon from Applewood. "
The fast food chain was also not afraid to do some excavations in its competitor with the golden arches. On Friday, Wendy's official Twitter account shared an image of a gravestone with the words "RIP Egg McMuffin: 1972-2020,quot;.
"Here lies mediocrity," subtitled the image in part of the "Battle of Breakfast,quot; described by the company.
However, it seems that McDonald's is biting. The company also declared Monday "National Egg McMuffin Day,quot; and announced that it will give away Egg McMuffins for free between 6:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. local time. Customers must log in to the application to redeem the McMuffin.
"While we give Egg McMuffin its moment, we are really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald's breakfast for almost 50 years. And we just think, hey, why don't you declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day? David Tovar, U.S. Vice President of Communications for McDonald & # 39; s, said in a press release last week. "We're always looking for new ways to show love to our fans and remind them, no matter where they are, an excellent breakfast and a convenient breakfast is just around the corner for them at McDonald's."
Although, Carl LoredoSaid the marketing director of Wendy & # 39; s CNN Business today marked "the day that the Egg McMuffin and other breakfasts are put to rest."
"People will no longer have to suffer old, tired and old snacks with folded eggs and bacon in the microwave," he continued.
McDonalds has been in the breakfast business for years. In fact, he launched Egg McMuffin in 1971. He also introduced other articles over the years, such as Breakfast Burritos and McGriddles. However, Wendy & # 39; s is not the only one moving in its territory. Taco Bell launched its own breakfast menu in 2014. Other fast food chains, such as Burger King and Carl & # 39; s Jr., also have their own breakfast items.