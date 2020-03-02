Watch Surrey Storm vs London Pulse on Vitality Netball Superleague LIVE! The | Netball news

Coverage begins at 6.45 p.m. with the first central pass at 7 p.m.

Watch Surrey Storm take on London Pulse in the second round of the Vitality Netball Superleague through our live stream on YouTube.

Both teams arrive at this second game of the season after narrow victories at the opening of the season.

Mikki Austin's team beat Celtic Dragons with a single goal (44-43) in Birmingham, while London Pulse prevailed over Strathclyde Sirens 53-51.

Last season, Storm doubled Pulse, however, under the new head coach Samatha Bird, visitors to the capital trust and are driven by young players with talent and wealth.

The first central pass takes place at 7pm. Di Dougherty leads the coverage, and the match is also shown live on Sky Sports Arena & Mixand she joins her Scotland's new head coach, Tamsin Greenway, and leading international defender, Eboni Usoro-Brown.

Vitality Netball Superleague season coverage continues with the third round on Monday, March 9 when London Pulse entertains Celtic Dragons. join us Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube from 6.45 p.m.