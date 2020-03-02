Voters react after Amy Klobuchar suspends her presidential campaign – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Some Minnesota voters say they were surprised to hear Senator Klobuchar's announcement to leave the race.

Others say they expected it.

Most of the people Up News Info spoke with say they understand why he retired.

But others feel that their support for former Vice President Joe Biden is more of the same old political game that stands in the way of progress.

“Now there will be more votes for Biden and less for Bernie; we don't need a moderate one, we need a progressive one, "K.P. Price of St. Paul said.

“I like Amy, but I think it was wise because she is voting. I mean, if she stays and doesn't do better, she would be receiving votes from people, from some of the others, I think she would do a better job competing against our president, "Mary P. Williams of St. Paul said.

“Somehow I saw it coming. There is a great deal of activism and energy coming largely from the organizers of the Black Lives Matter area who thought it was really important to tell Mr. Myon's story and everything that was going on, and to be jailed in his case, I think it is It is really important to think about our criminal justice system and how that aligns with our racial justice priorities for those who run for the presidency, "said Amber Jones.

Most of the voters Up News Info spoke with say they respect Senator Klobuchar. They say they are proud of how he managed national attention.