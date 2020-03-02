Vitality Superleague: London Pulse beats Surrey Storm and Wasps and wins again | Netball news

%MINIFYHTMLa06f3afa29424d6457386fcc7075845a11% %MINIFYHTMLa06f3afa29424d6457386fcc7075845a12%





Adean Thomas of London Pulse was on the winning team against Surrey Storm

London Pulse continued with a perfect start to the Vitality Netball Superleague season with an exciting comeback to beat Surrey Storm 51-50 on Monday night.

Having led much of the game, Pulse was behind by five goals with only five minutes remaining, but a backwards competition had one more turn to take.

A pair of crucial defensive ball losses spun the game to the visitors and they had to thank the shooting pair Chiara Semple and Sigi Burger for staying nervous in the final minutes to ensure a narrow success.

Also on Monday night, twice champions Wasps They picked up their first victory of the season, beating Saracen Mavericks 57-53 at the Ricoh Arena.

Vitality Netball Superleague – Results of the second round Monday results Surrey Storm 50-51 London Pulse Wasps Netball 57-53 Saracens Mavericks Saturday results Severn Stars 56-65 Manchester Thunder Loughborough Lightning 59-53 Strathclyde Mermaids Celtic Dragons 52-71 Bath Equipment

Now there are two wins of two for Pulse, under the guidance of new coach Sam Bird, and Londoners have already matched their total victories last season, their debut campaign.

However, it was a heart ache for Storm. Mikki Austin's team had recovered from a deficit of 13 goals in the first quarter to take the lead in the middle of the third quarter and seemed to have a good value to add to their inaugural victory against Celtic Dragons.

However, having won by a single goal in Birmingham last week, they found themselves at the wrong end of another tight marker when Pulse joined Manchester Thunder and Team Bath with perfect starts for the season.

There was a lot to remove from both teams, but the coaches will be happy with the impact of their benches, if not with the consistency during the full 60 minutes.

An overwhelming start of Pulse put them 9-1 in front of a Storm team that offered little in attack and that leadership was extended thanks to the brilliance of Burger and Adean Thomas.

An early advantage of eight goals became 13 at the end of the first 15 minutes and Austin responded with changes that had an immediate impact.

On the defensive end, Lorraine Kowalewska forced the ball of rotation and at the end of the attack, Sophie Hankin joined the action with an impressive effect alongside Karyn Bailey. Storm returned to the competition, losing four to half the time.

Pulse did not lack its own impressive changes. Another excellent presentation from the bank of Funmi Fadoju, 17, allowed Pulse to maintain an element of control after Storm's second dominant quarter, but increasingly, key moments were approaching in the blue of the home team.

All members of a team have the ability to lead whatever the age, setting, experience and position. Some excellent examples of that in the @NetballSL tonight. I love finding ways to allow players to lead and mobilize the leaders around them 🙌🏻 Be the guardians of the culture you want to live – Jess (@JessThirlby) March 2, 2020

A couple of key ball losses allowed Storm to take the score to three, and Bailey reduced the arrears to just two goals before Kowalewska forced a crucial interception that established a platform for the hosts to level the game and then lead for the first time match.

With the game in his last quarter, Storm continued to maintain the smallest advantages, reaching two and then a three-goal advantage as errors increased from a young side of Pulse.

However, Bird returned to his experience when the reintroduction of Lindsay Keable and the energy of Fadoju designed the final rally of the visitors, seeing them come four to level the game and then seal the victory with Semple and Burger taking advantage of their opportunities. To seal a great victory.

Until next time – It's a short change for Surrey Storm while traveling to Glasgow to face the Strathclyde mermaids on Friday night. by London Pulse, A first home game of the season awaits next Monday. The Celtic dragons are the visitors of the Copper Box Arena and both teams will take the court in front of the Sky sports cameras.

