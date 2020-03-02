Victoria F., of The Bachelor, addresses the rumors of the shredders of homes

Victoria Fuller It is in the hot seat.
After receiving the boot by Peter Weberin tonight's episode of The Bachelor, a new single Victoria F. sat down with the host Chris Harrison repeat everybody the drama in which she was involved throughout the season.
As a quick summary, the date of Victoria's hometown was set aside after a former anonymous Peter came to warn her about Victoria's supposed story of destroying her home. Then off camera, Cosmo magazine decided not to make Victoria her Single star of the cover of the theme because she modeled on a campaign inspired by the images of the White Lives Matter organization. (Victoria had previously apologized for her participation).
The 25-year-old girl flatly denied the "very serious,quot; statements made against her and said: "This was extremely frustrating for me."
Referring to Peter's ex, Victoria continued: "I think it's someone who just doesn't like me … I think maybe she wanted to come to the show."
When Chris asked Victoria at close range if he had "broken marriages," she replied: "Absolutely not."
"It's hard to have this guy I'm dating, who could be my husband now that he thinks of me. And once he's out there, people think that about you. Then, um, he definitely could have done it." He handled it better. Obviously, I could have handled the entire f-king season better, "he continued.
Victoria also expressed her frustration with the disappearance of her relationship and that of Peter.
"I didn't realize how much he cared for me. It breaks my heart, because I wish I had let him love me as he wanted before," he recalled.
"I hate some of the ways I acted. He endured many things."
The Bachelor airs on Mondays on ABC.