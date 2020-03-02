Victim of violence in Delhi: "I thought I would not survive,quot; | India

"They saw my cap, beard, my clothes and they saw that I am Muslim."

Mohammad Zubair lay on the floor, bleeding, but the blows of the cane kept coming. He thought he was going to die. "Twenty or 25 people started beating me, the rest were waiting as if they were watching a program," he said.

Violence in the capital of India, New Delhi, has left more than 40 Muslims and Hindus dead and hundreds injured, in the worst community violence that hit the city in decades. Mosques burned down and Muslim businesses and properties were destroyed.

This began over the protests against India's new citizenship law, the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), which critics describe as "anti-Muslim."

The clashes occurred after members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party warned protesters to end their sit-ins.

Source: Al Jazeera