Victim identified Friday night stabbing

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office released the name of a man killed in a stabbing Friday night.

Joshua Evans, 35, was transported to a hospital with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead upon arrival. The death was declared a homicide, according to a press release from the coroner's office.

The suspect, Legacy Amin, 41, was arrested Saturday night to investigate a first-degree murder. Two witnesses told Denver Police Department detectives that they saw two men fighting near the corner of Federal Boulevard and Iowa Avenue, according to the affidavit of arrest. Witnesses said they saw a man fall to the ground beside him and when they went to see him later, they thought he was dead.

Amin was taken into custody and taken to a hospital with a laceration on the left side of his neck. Officers combined a sheath around his waist with a knife located on the scene, according to the affidavit.