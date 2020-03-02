Vic Mensa dodges a serious crime but still faces possession of brass knuckles

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Roc Nation rapper, Vic Mensa, will not face a felony charge after his arrest in January for possession of brass knuckles.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has decided to slap the star with possession of a misdemeanor.

In January, Mensa was driving a motorcycle in Glendale, California, when police saw him making an unsafe turn. When the police stopped him, they searched him and found the brass knuckles in his pocket.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here