Vic Mensa dodges a serious crime but still faces possession of brass knuckles

Roc Nation rapper, Vic Mensa, will not face a felony charge after his arrest in January for possession of brass knuckles.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has decided to slap the star with possession of a misdemeanor.

In January, Mensa was driving a motorcycle in Glendale, California, when police saw him making an unsafe turn. When the police stopped him, they searched him and found the brass knuckles in his pocket.

The "fist gun,quot; is illegal in the state of California.

Mensa was signed for serious possession of brass knuckles, and was later released after posting a $ 20,000 bond.

Although he has been quite silent on the music front, Mensa made headlines in December after blaming rappers who glorify drug use for the death of fellow rapper Juice Wrld.

"I think, as members of the Hip Hop community, we have to take responsibility for the things we say," he said at the time. "We need to recognize that the shit we are talking about influences children. So, when we are constantly pressing a message of lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of young people. We have a responsibility to give them to them. In a real way."