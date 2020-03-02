Various suburbs have red Texas reliably losing its Republican nuance | USA news

%MINIFYHTML8ba41f79878f39d9f017c6274ce0feec11% %MINIFYHTML8ba41f79878f39d9f017c6274ce0feec12%

Houston Texas – The Lone Star State, for decades a reliable red state on the electoral map of the Republican Party, is rapidly losing its blush and immigrants are accelerating the trend.

Few forecasters are ready to paint Texas blue, or even purple, yet. But it's a possibility that scares Republicans in daylight.

"If Texas is once again a democratic state, which it used to be, then we will never choose another Republican (president) in my life," Republican Senator John Cornyn recently warned.

Plus:

Demographic changes

What keeps Texas Republicans awake at night is a simple demography.

Republicans remain strong where Texas is in decline: places like the "Pine Curtain,quot; of East Texas, culturally and economically less "Texan,quot; than the deep south, and the depopulated ghost counties that extend west and northwest from Wichita Falls to the New Mexico line.

Meanwhile, the state is urbanizing: in 2016, only about 3.7 million of the 28 million people in Texas lived in a rural county, and that number is rapidly decreasing. Democratic margins in cities are not yet wide enough to overcome the red majorities in rural counties and in some suburbs, but that is changing.

On the one hand, the state is becoming more Hispanic, both through immigration and natural population growth. Between 2010 and 2018, the number of Hispanic Texans increased by 1.9 million, while the number of non-Hispanic white Texans increased by only 484,000. Non-Hispanic immigrants are also reshaping the political landscape of Texas. During the last decade, the number of Asian Texans increased by 473,000.

A report last week from the Pew Center found that more immigrants than ever are eligible to vote in the US presidential elections. UU. By 2020. Pew says that more than 23 million immigrants, about 10 percent of the electorate, will be eligible to vote this year, a record.

When, no yes

If current trends persist, a blue Texas is a proposal of when and not yes.

To accelerate the arrival of that day, the state and national Democratic Party is working to mobilize the Hispanic vote. The hope is that Latinos, perhaps injured by President Donald Trump's nativist rhetoric, feel a new urgency this year.

After 2018, Texas Democrats set out to register 2.6 million new voters and mobilize the 2.4 million registered voters of color who sat in that election. The effort seems to be paying off. After nine days of early voting this year, the 10 largest counties in Texas have had greater participation among Democrats than in any other primary since 2012.

Voters wait in line to cast their votes for Super Tuesday at a polling station located in the University of Austin, Texas Cooperative. (File: Tamir Kalifa / AP Photo)

Battle for the suburbs

With Texas divided evenly between blue meters and a red field, the suburbs are the new battlefield. The good news for Democrats is that many suburbs of Texas are no longer white enclaves like the lily of the 1950s, or even the 2000s.

"The suburbs have been the almost exclusive territory of Republicans since the 1980s, but demographic changes of immigrants from Latin America and Asia have slowly separated from the Republican Party, giving Democrats the opportunity to venture," Brandon said. Rottinghaus, president of political science at the University of Houston. "Campaigns in these areas have to refocus their attention in terms of themes and language to new voters to attract a group of growing importance in the electorate."

We must look no further than Fort Bend County, just southwest of Houston, as proof. Just 15 years ago, Fort Bend was a staunch Republican stronghold, the seat of power of the conservative leader of the majority of the House, Tom DeLay. Today, it is one of the diverse counties, if not the most, in the United States, divided almost equally between African Americans, Hispanics, Anglos and a variety of Asians.

Prosperous, polite and multi-ethnic, Fort Bend County is the dream of Democrats for the future of Texas. Flat and lush, crossed by Brazos, the longest river in Texas, the county was once the heart of the brutal country of Texas sugar plantations. Today, it is a maze of planned idyllic communities centered in the Sugar Land mixed-use center.

In 2016, Fort Bend became the first suburban county to align with cities. Two years later, the Fort Bend Democrats conquered the county government, with Asians at the forefront. KP George, a native of the town of Kokkadu in the Indian state of Kerala, was elected county commissioner.

Thara Narasimhan, on the left, speaks with the Democratic candidate for the Sri Kulkarni Congress during a fundraiser in Houston (File: David J Phillip / AP Photo)

Meanwhile, Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni competes to represent Fort Bend County and a strip of other less diverse suburbs in southern Houston in Congress. Former diplomat, Kulkarni is the son of an Indian-born author and a professor at Rice University and a white American woman descended from the president of the Republic of Texas, Sam Houston.

In 2018, after his campaign knocked on the door, he phoned and met in English, Spanish, Telugu, Kerala, Cantonese, Vietnamese and a host over 100 county languages ​​(six of which Kulkarni speaks), Kulkarni fell only five points in the absence of overthrowing Republican incumbent Pete Olson in what until recently was a safe Republican district. Kulkarni's micro targeting of each of the immigrant communities in Fort Bend was key: time and again, his activists were told that this was the first time someone contacted them in their own language.

"I am not speaking in general terms, like & # 39; Asian & # 39; or & # 39; Latino & # 39 ;, but specific, like Mexican, Salvadoran, Muslim Ismaili, Gujarati, Christian Malayali or Hindu Malayali, all these people must to be contacted individually, "Kulkarni said in 2018." You are talking to someone based on a shared sense of community or experience. The difference here is that we are not only trying to get votes, we are trying to build a community "We want to make sure that all this diversity in this district is integrated into a coalition that makes us stronger. "

This year, Olson is not running and Kulkarni is doing it again. Its main main enemy is Derrick Reed, a former African-American prosecutor and labor litigation lawyer for Pearland, an increasingly diverse but still unconditional Republican suburb in the adjacent county of Brazoria. The winner could face a scion of the old Houston Republican guard: Pierce Bush, grandson of one president and nephew of another.

Fertile land

The conventional wisdom is that Texas is red and will continue to be at least during this election cycle. While that seems to be true in the 2020 state races, candidates like Kulkarni are leading a blue revolution from scratch. After obtaining 12 seats in the House in the 2018 elections, and with about 30 more seats available this year, 2020 could be the year in which the balance of power is invested in the state capitol in Austin.

If it does, it will be due to the increasingly diverse suburbs. Of the 18 Republican seats that Democrats have targeted in state races, nine are in the suburbs of Dallas-Forth Worth and four more are on the brink of Houston's expansion.

"Our party is as diverse as our electorate," said state representative Celia Israel, an Austin Democrat and president of the House's Democratic Campaign Committee. "As these competitive districts of the Chamber change demographically, so will their representatives."

Frightened by the rebellion of the dead end street, last year Republican donors accumulated the $ 25 million Engage Texas campaign with the aim of registering one million new Republican voters. An errand of fools, according to the executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, Manny Garcia. Last year, a laughing Garcia told the New Republic that the millions of unregistered Republicans who were persecuting did not exist. "They are sold out," he said.

It is not as if anyone saw him coming. As one of the deans of Texas political journalism, Paul Burka of Texas Monthly, said more than a decade ago: "Demographic change is a fertile soil that makes Democrats grow."